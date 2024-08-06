Sarasota Springs Flooding

Storyful

The US Coast Guard rescued two boaters who were adrift at sea after their vessel lost its sail off the coast of Florida on Sunday, August 4, as Hurricane Debby approached.Footage shared by USCG Southeast shows the boaters adrift in wild weather, 73 miles off Boca Grande.The Coast Guard said the conditions weather conditions were “15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility” when the boaters were rescued.The two boaters were rescued via helicopter and no injuries were reported.According to the National Hurricane Center, Debby was upgraded from a Tropical Storm to a Category 1 Hurricane at around 11 pm on Sunday night.The National Weather Service warned of