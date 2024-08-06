Sarasota Springs Flooding

Latest Stories
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. Preliminary modelling from the River Forecast Centre predicts water and woody debris from the flooding will reach Hope, B.C. at the head of the Fraser Valley, later Tuesday."For now, we're just monitoring and anticipating some damage," Chief Roger William of Xeni Gwet'in F
- CBC
Water begins spilling over landslide damming Chilcotin River
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters eye tropical system that's moving across Caribbean
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Debby strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Florida on Sunday evening, according to the national weather service.
- ABC News Videos
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
- The Weather Network
Debby stalls before taking aim at Canada later in the week
Canadians along the East Coast could feel Debby's impacts later this coming weekend.
- Storyful
Coast Guard Rescues Two Boaters Adrift in Stormy Seas Off Florida
The US Coast Guard rescued two boaters who were adrift at sea after their vessel lost its sail off the coast of Florida on Sunday, August 4, as Hurricane Debby approached.Footage shared by USCG Southeast shows the boaters adrift in wild weather, 73 miles off Boca Grande.The Coast Guard said the conditions weather conditions were “15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility” when the boaters were rescued.The two boaters were rescued via helicopter and no injuries were reported.According to the National Hurricane Center, Debby was upgraded from a Tropical Storm to a Category 1 Hurricane at around 11 pm on Sunday night.The National Weather Service warned of
- USA TODAY Opinion
Extreme heat is causing my patients to suffer – and die. Trump Republicans don't care.
One side of the political spectrum has been ready to address climate change and its effects on our health. Hint: It's not MAGA Republicans.
- HuffPost
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits In Video That He Dumped Dead Bear Cub In New York Park
The independent presidential candidate said he dumped a bicycle along with the bear in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist hit the cub.
- Fresno Bee
Park Fire still growing with containment at 30% as temperatures expected to hit triple-digits
California’s 4th largest wildfire on record has grown to 400,000 acres
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Debby: Photos show destruction, flooding in Florida caused by Category 1 storm
Images from Florida showed crashing waves along Florida's beach, cars attempting to navigate flooded streets and damage from Debby.
- USA TODAY
Watch as walking catfish washes up in Florida driveway as Hurricane Debby approached
Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."
- The Canadian Press
India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
- CBC
Edmonton Heritage Festival, Big Valley Jamboree cancelled after thunderstorm
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
- Yahoo News Video
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm
Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning after making landfall in Steinhatchee, Fla., as a Category 1 hurricane earlier in the day. Debby slammed parts of southwest Florida with wind and rain as it made its way north through the state.
- Bradenton Herald
Over 4,000 Manatee County homes without power in Hurricane Debby’s aftermath
Crews are working to restore power.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau meets officials, evacuees following Jasper wildfire
HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.
- ABC News Videos
Homes in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, submerged as Hurricane Debby makes landfall
Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend at around 7 a.m. Monday, with severe storm surge and 80 mph winds.