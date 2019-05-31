Sarfaraz Ahmed Wore Salwar to Meet the Queen, Twitter Had Opinions

Before the ICC World Cup 2019 officially started with the opening ceremony in London, all the 10 teams’ captains met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace on 29 May.

All the captains were dressed in formal attire. In fact, nine out of the 10 men leading their teams were dressed in suits, while Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed chose to be different and wear his national outfit along with the team blazer.

There were many on Twitter who appreciated Sarfaraz for upholding the culture of his country.

Pakistani fans were so impressed by Ahmed that they even said, ‘Sarfaraz may or may not win the World Cup, but he has definitely won our hearts’.

Here are some of the reactions:

And as usual, as with anything on the internet, there were detractors.

Tarek Fatah, a Canadian journalist of Pakistani origin, wasn’t so impressed and tweeted:

He went on to say that he was surprised Sarfaraz didn’t come out in a ‘Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume’.

But many more came out in support of Sarfaraz after Fatah’s tweet.

When Sarfaraz was asked about it, he said he was proud of wearing the national dress.

"“I was proud that I was wearing our national dress, while all other captains were dressed in suits.”" - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan is all set to to start their World Cup campaign against West Indies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

