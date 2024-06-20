Sarpy County jury convicts man for shooting, killing wife during domestic incident
A Papillion man accused in a deadly domestic incident was found guilty of manslaughter.
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge
Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001
The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
Justice Neil Gorsuch chastised the Supreme Court majority for ruling against a drug trafficking defendant Thursday, arguing the decision gives the government too much prosecutorial power. Delilah Guadalupe Diaz appealed to the justices after a jury found her guilty of importing methamphetamine across the U.S. southern border, a charge that requires the government to prove…
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services has been handed a two-year sentence for sexual exploitation.Beverly Allard, 65, had a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy starting in 1990.During the trial, court heard that Allard was 31-years-old when she began having sex with the then-14-year-old boy who CBC News is identifying as A.B. to comply with a publication ban on the victim's identity.On Wednesday, Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver addressed Allard dire
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto. Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. They say 21-year-old
Kimberley Ann Hawkins rode off on Neil Shadwick’s scooter leaving him to die in the freezing cold in January 2023.
A convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect of killing a 19-year-old woman was not properly monitored, a coroner has concluded. Senior coroner Tom Osborne said Leah Croucher, who had disappeared while walking to work, was murdered by Neil Maxwell on 15 February 2019. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that he believed "absolutely" that Ms Croucher was killed by Maxwell.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a school bus in Vaughan, Ont.
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A Greenville teenager has been arrested in the case of a South Carolina woman found dead on the side of a road with her small children, deputies said.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a California woman who said she did not know about a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside her car.
Both parents are accused of murder in the February death of their adopted son.
A six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus driver in the York Region suburb of Kleinburg Wednesday morning, police say.York police said the child was hit just before 8 a.m. in the area of Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way.He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Const. James Dickson.Dickson said investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances of the fatal collision."We don't have a lot of information right now. Our officers are working diligentl
A former RCMP officer convicted of secretly recording women in Ottawa bathrooms, bedrooms and hotel rooms for years, in addition to exposing himself to schoolgirls in Vancouver, is no longer going to trial on charges of sexual assault and harassment in Ottawa.But his third trial looms in Vancouver this fall, where Andrew Seangio, 39, is accused of impersonating someone, assaulting a woman and having a forged RCMP identification card — all while he was on bail awaiting an appeal of the Vancouver