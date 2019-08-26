Sasha Banks to Open Tonight’s WWE ‘Raw,’ Make In-Ring Return vs Natalya Later in Show (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks is finally returning to the WWE wrestling ring on Monday’s “Raw” in a match with Natalya, WWE has confirmed to TheWrap. Before the bell rings for that faceoff, the Boss will open tonight’s show with a heel promo, a person with knowledge of the current script plans tells TheWrap exclusively.

This week’s script intends to walk the WWE Universe through Banks’ turn from a babyface to a bad guy. Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, had been away from WWE for nearly five months after a loss at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey. There, Banks and Bayley dropped their tag team titles to The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Following that loss on April 7, Banks publicly expressed displeasure with the trajectory of her WWE career. A day after ‘Mania, Banks posted the below on Twitter.

At the time this story was published, it was undecided how “real” Banks’ promo and the explanation for her heel turn would get.

“Last week’s promo by Sasha was designed to establish her character’s villainous take on all situations,” one key “Raw” writer, who requested their name be withheld from this story, told us. “This week’s is designed to get into the backstory, why she’s turned heel, the motivation behind the change in her persona.”

Former white hat Banks has been back on “Raw” for the past two weeks, attacking both Nattie and the flagship show’s female champ, Becky Lynch. The assault on Natalya Neidhart, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Andvil” Neidhart and the wrestler who’s beared the brunt of Sasha’s recent wrath, has spanned both episodes.

See the four-time Raw Women’s Champion terrorize the “Queen of Harts” last week via the video below.

As always with WWE, rewrites are constantly happening, and everything — including tonight’s plan for Banks — should be considered subject to last-minute adjustment.

“Raw” airs Mondays from 8/7c to 11/10c on USA Network.

