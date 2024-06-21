Sasha walk and talk at swiss chalet inn

CBC

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of four people at a home near Harrow.Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 around 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday.In a new release, police said the cause of the deaths and identities of the individuals can't yet be confirmed."Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times."Police, shown on County Road 13 on Thursday