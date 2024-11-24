Sask.'s 1st post-election session begins Monday with much larger Opposition

CBC

The new session of the Saskatchewan legislative assembly begins Monday with the election of a new Speaker and the government's throne speech, which will outline its priorities.

Latest Stories

  • Another big dump of snow coming Saskatchewan's way

    Saskatchewan road crews and residents alike are getting ready for another icy blast of winter this weekend.Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings on Friday for much of south and central Saskatchewan.The weather agency says a developing low-pressure system over Montana will spread a large area of heavy snow across southern Saskatchewan Saturday.Accumulations of 15-25 centimetres are in the forecast for many areas.Environment Canada issued a snow warning for a wide swath of Saskatchewan and A

  • Newsroom Ready: Joly, Blair condemn violence at anti-NATO protest

    Federal cabinet ministers condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent, saying "hatred and antisemitism" were on display. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair made the comments during the Halifax International Security Forum. Protesters say they demonstrated against the "complicity" of NATO member countries in a war that has killed thousands of Palestinians. (Nov. 23, 2024)

  • Newsroom Ready: More anti-NATO protests in Montreal day after demonstration turned violent

    People gathered at a park in downtown Montreal to call for Canada to withdraw from NATO as delegates from member states and partner countries met in Montreal. Protesters say NATO creates more conflict, not less. A recent protest in downtown Montreal organized by different groups turned violent. (Nov. 23, 2024)

  • Alcohol use increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. A new study shows that it’s still high

    A surge of stress-related drinking and alcohol-related deaths brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the US has not tapered off the way Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, had hoped.

  • US senator says Trump would laugh at Canada's military spending as Canadian security forum begins

    A U.S. senator and supporter of Donald Trump said Friday the president-elect would laugh at Canada's current military spending plans and said the country must do more. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the remarks at the start of the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. According to NATO figures, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33% of GDP on its military budget in 2023, below the 2% target that NATO countries have set for themselves.

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • NC Republicans ripped powers from the governor and ripped the Constitution again | Opinion

    NC Republicans feel no need to turn over the keys to the governors’ mansion. Just burn the place down. | Opinion

  • Melania Trump announces first big hire for second stint as first lady

    Incoming first lady not planning on living full-time in Washington, D.C. during second term in the White House

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • Opinion - Donald Trump and the tyranny of the uninformed

    This election wasn’t about policy. It was about fundamental principles — and voters knew exactly what they were voting for. Or did they?

  • Trump-backed Derek Merrin concedes to Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Her Trump-endorsed Republican rival said Friday that he had called Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to concede defeat in the 2024 election.

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • Megyn Kelly’s ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Has Entered Its Physical Comedy Era

    Megyn Kelly is refusing to let go of her anger at the hosts of Morning Joe for their surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago, launching a personal attack on “full of s--t” Mika Brzezinski—and even clambering onto a table during a TV interview to mock her. Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host/husband Joe Scarborough have been under fire from all sides after revealing Monday that they had visited Donald Trump’s Florida resort for a sit-down interview with the president-elect. Former Fox News host Kelly told Sky

  • Poll: Republicans reverse views on economy and election fraud after Trump’s win; much smaller shifts among Democrats

    The latest Yahoo News/YouGov results illustrate the powerful effect that partisanship can have on people’s perception of reality.

  • German ex-leader Merkel says she felt sorrow at Trump's comeback and recalls awkward non-handshake

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt “sorrow” at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was “a competition: you or me.” In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump “is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.” Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor.

  • What Pam Bondi, Trump's new AG pick, has said about investigating DOJ prosecutors

    President-elect Donald Trump wasted little time selecting another candidate for attorney general after Matt Gaetz dropped his bid amid sexual misconduct allegations. Pam Bondi, Florida's attorney general for eight years, was part of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial and supported his false claims of fraud following the 2020 election.