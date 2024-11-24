Sask.'s 1st post-election session begins Monday with much larger Opposition

Associated Press

A U.S. senator and supporter of Donald Trump said Friday the president-elect would laugh at Canada's current military spending plans and said the country must do more. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the remarks at the start of the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. According to NATO figures, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33% of GDP on its military budget in 2023, below the 2% target that NATO countries have set for themselves.