Sask. bull rider coming home to compete and to share message of self-care

Since he was three-years-old, Tanner Byrne dreamt of being a professional bull rider. Now the Prince Albert man is returning home after competing around the world.

Byrne is back for the Clunie-Cooper Memorial PBR on May 30 and 31. He's here to do more than compete, though — he also wants to change the culture and awareness around wellness for bull riders.

Byrne was first introduced to the sport as a toddler, watching his dad work as a bullfighter to protect bull riders.

"I grew up in the sport. Me and my brothers, you know, we lived it, we breathed it since I can remember," he said.

Byrne started jumping on calves when he was a child growing up on the family farm. He slowly made his way up in the sport throughout the years. Now as a professional, he said people often ask why he continues to ride bulls.

"I've always said it's all I ever really know," he said. "I've made a career, I've had good success with the sport and there's always that next goal that keeps you keeps driving forward through all the injuries."

Even though he's been on the road, Prince Albert is still home. He grew up just east of the city and now lives just south with his wife and children. Returning to compete is fun, he said, especially since Byrne had to miss the Prince Albert competition the past two years due to injuries.

"I've been pretty healthy and I'll be able to ride again. So I think everybody is pretty excited to see a hometown guy ride and I'm excited to come back and get to ride in front of all friends and family," he said.

Changing the bull riding culture

In 2017, Byrne's best friend and fellow bull rider Ty Pozzobon lost his life to suicide.

The two had met when they were teenagers and started travelling together, with Pozzobon reaching the professional level a little earlier than his friend.

"[Pozzobon] was really one of the big reasons to help me get to that top level," Byrne said.

"Unfortunately for Ty, he had a lot of injuries over his career with broken femurs and punctured lungs and anything that you can break, tear, collapse," he said. "And the main issue was concussions. He suffered from many."

The side effects started to affect Pozzobon leading up to his death. His family donated his brain, Byrne said, leading to the discovery he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

