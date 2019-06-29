Sask. canoeists win epic Yukon River Quest race

Saskatoon's Ivan English had never done this before.

English had been canoeing for three decades but had never attempted the grueling 715 kilometre Yukon River Quest. Despite the inexperience, he won the race on his first attempt with his paddling partner, Mike Vincent from Regina. Vincent had competed in the race before and is the more experienced canoeist of the two, English said.

According to the race's website, the closest team behind Vincent and English finished five hours later.

"You're pretty amazingly tired at the end of it," English said. Teams get two breaks: one after about twenty hours and then one again after another fourteen, according to English.

Preparing for the race physically involves a lot of time in a boat, as one may imagine. But another crucial part is the mental toughness required. English said the thought of others having completed it before him kept him going.

"You try not to think of how many hours you're going to be in a boat, you're just trying to think about it in little parts," he said.

English said the sights of the race are stunning.

"You get onto this big lake, Lake Laberge, and that was really beautiful. Scenery like I've never seen before," he said.

English gave a lot of credit to his race partner for his expertise and intuition. They've been friends for years and have raced together before.

"He's probably one of the best paddlers I've ever met. He knows how to manage all the situations," he said.

"It's pretty important to know when your partner needs to either rest or get something to eat or if maybe you need to say something encouraging. Mike, at one point ... just let me sort of lay back and shut my eyes for two or three minutes because I was starting to fall asleep," he laughed.

English said he plans on spending time with his family and camping to celebrate.

There were more than a hundred teams racing on canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. 13 countries were represented this year.

Another team from Hatchet Lake, Sask., came in fourth in the tandem canoe category and 16th overall.

Both teams raced in Saskatchewan-made canoes, from La Ronge's Kisseynew Canoe Company.