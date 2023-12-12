Sask Highways looking at long-term plan for Moosomin

Saskatchewan Highways is in the early stages of examining a concept that could replace level crossings with at least one interchange along the Trans-Canada Highway 30 years from now.

“The Ministry of Highways met this fall with the Town of Moosomin to discuss the very early stages of a long-term functional planning study for a transportation corridor in the future, which may include at least one interchange and a highway bypass,” the department said.

“Functional planning studies help to identify land to be preserved for long-term infrastructure development and helps to support community planning efforts.

“It’s common at the start of such a long-term process to meet first with the local government, which knows its local infrastructure and key community needs.

“Further along in the study process, the ministry will meet with other stakeholders like the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce and community members, which will all have an opportunity to provide input through open houses, meetings, and correspondence before any final decision is made about the potential location of this transportation corridor.”

The functional planning study will continue for at least another year.

“The functional planning study is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, but may extend into 2025 depending upon the complexity and consultations,” the department said.

Actual construction, if it is deemed a priority, could be a generation away.

“Provincial highway construction, if deemed necessary, is not slated for the next 20 to 30 years, depending on evolving traffic patterns in the area.”

Uncertainty over the location of the current Highway 1 lanes held up economic development projects for years until construction was underway and people knew exactly where the highway would be built.

That could be a factor again, as UFA planned to build a cardlock and bulk fuel site at the east access to town and Sask Highways told the co-operative that there could be changes decades down the road.

“The Ministry of Highways has explained to developer UFA (United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd.) that the functional planning study is in process and an exact location of a future potential interchange is unknown,” the department said.

“It’s too early in the study process to know: potential connection points with Trans-Canada Highway 1, and the extent of the impact to other access points.”

The department said the importance of the east access has already been made clear.

“The Town of Moosomin has expressed the importance of the east access to connect to their local hospital. The ministry looks forward to and appreciates continued input from the community as it moves forward with this long-term study process.

“These factors will all be considered in the study before any decisions are made by the ministry.”

Kevin Weedmark and Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator