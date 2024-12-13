New Sask. marshals service now expected to be operational next year instead of 2026

CBC
·4 min read
The Saskatchewan Marshals Service said Thursday that it has already hired some key personnel and expects to launch earlier than planned. (Saskatchewan Marshals Service/Facebook - image credit)
The Saskatchewan Marshals Service said Thursday that it has already hired some key personnel and expects to launch earlier than planned. (Saskatchewan Marshals Service/Facebook - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service says it's ahead of schedule and now expects to be operational by summer 2025, instead of the earlier projection of mid-2026.

The Saskatchewan government announced in October 2022 it was establishing the new provincial police force, which it said would help support RCMP. It was originally slated to start operations in 2026, at an annual cost of $20 million.

Since then, the service has hired personnel including a chief marshal, deputy chief marshal, civilian deputy chief, two superintendents and three inspectors, it said in a year-end update Thursday, announcing its earlier launch date.

Chief Marshal Rob Cameron said the hiring process for experienced police officers is in progress. The marshals service expects those officers to complete additional training in the new year. Meanwhile, new recruit positions will be advertised in early 2025.

The Opposition NDP have previously voiced their concern that the new service may "poach" officers from existing police services in the province. Cameron told CBC Thursday the new service is recruiting from a number of places.

"We've had actually a little bit of a mix," he said.

"For example, I have one fellow that came from the Ontario Provincial Police. We've had a few that have come from other police services inside Saskatchewan, and we've had interest from around the country."

What the marshals service will do

The service is currently headquartered in Prince Albert, and experienced officers already hired will be based there. Cameron said they will serve across the province.

"As we go forward, we are right now in the process of looking at options for where we would have regional headquarters, and probably in the new year will be able to finalize that and then start looking at those expansion points."

In a Thursday press release, the service said its mandate is to focus on higher-crime locations through "highly visible and intelligence-led police operations," including helping find "high-risk and prolific offenders" and people with outstanding arrest warrants.

The marshals service will also provide emergency and specialized support to other police agencies and conduct "proactive investigations" into offences related to farming and agriculture, Thursday's release said. That will include cattle, crop, metal and farm chemical theft, and trespassing that may result in crop damage.

Concerns over marshals service continue

In August of this year, the largest police union in Canada and nearly 90 municipalities across Saskatchewan signed a letter urging the province to pause its funding for the marshals service, citing concerns about a lack of transparency and accountability.

The service had received $14 million as of August. The National Police Federation, which represents 20,000 RCMP officers across Canada, said the province should invest that in existing police resources.

The NDP shares these funding concerns, and said it's still concerned about the creation of the new service.

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team will be looking into the RCMP's conduct in a investigation around the circumstances a man found unresponsive in a cell.
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team will be looking into the RCMP's conduct in a investigation around the circumstances a man found unresponsive in a cell.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have pushed back against the province's decision to create a marshals service as recently as August. (Mercia Mooseely/CBC)

"We feel that taxpayers' dollars could probably be spent more wisely, and we could be boosting up boots on the ground more quickly by investing in front-line police services that already exist," said Nicole Sarauer, the NDP's critic for corrections, policing and public safety.

Chief Marshal Cameron said Thursday the new service has spent an "awful lot of time working with and engaging with" other police services, including the RCMP, and with First Nations.

"We're seeing some really good interaction there and some really positive commentary with regard to looking forward to the future and being able to work together," Cameron said.

Sarauer said the NDP wants the province to be transparent about how much the marshals service will ultimately cost. The Opposition will continue to push the Saskatchewan Party government to release cost estimates as soon as possible, she said.

In addition to the cost, there's "legitimate concern about the fact that the marshals ultimately answer to the [policing and public safety] minister, rather than an independent board of commissioners," said Sarauer.

"So despite this recent announcement, the concerns are still valid and they're all very much still there."

Saskatchewan NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer speaks with media after Question Period on Nov. 24, 2022.
Saskatchewan NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer speaks with media after Question Period on Nov. 24, 2022.

Nicole Sarauer, Opposition Critic for corrections, policing and public safety, says the province is not being transparent about how much the new marshals service is going to cost taxpayers. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

In August, then minister of corrections, policing and public safety Paul Merriman said the province would be "very transparent with what we're doing with the marshals, just like we are with any of our policing programs."

Meanwhile, Sarauer said the NDP questions whether the marshals service will indeed be operational in summer 2025.

"This government has a history of making announcements of things opening prematurely. We certainly hope that's not the case here. But if past behaviour is indicative of future behaviour, then of course we have [a] right to be skeptical."

CBC reached out to the Saskatchewan RCMP for comment, who said they needed time to review Thursday's announcement from the marshals service and could not yet respond.

Latest Stories

  • New management plan for Chisana caribou herd

    The plan outlines the next decade of caribou protection. Yukon officials say there has been stability within the herd, but it's not stable yet to harvest.

  • Whitehorse council tables $96M capital budget, looks for help to pay for it

    Whitehorse's new mayor says the first capital budget of his term is about "fiscal responsibility," as the city grapples with aging infrastructure, the threat of climate change, and a steadily growing population.The city's draft 2025 capital budget was tabled on Monday. It includes total expenditures of $96-million, the bulk of which is expected to be covered by other levels of government."There is no excessive or unnecessary spending," said Mayor Kirk Cameron, as the draft budget was tabled."Ins

  • The N.W.T. premier has a new Instagram account. Here's why

    Premier R.J. Simpson says it's part of his strategy to raise the N.W.T.'s profile and get the attention of federal ministers.

  • Utah woman surprised by and thankful for presidential pardon

    A Utah woman is surprised and thankful after President Joe Biden pardoned her conviction of drug possession and check forging charges. Biden is commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and is pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes.

  • Finally, some good news: Heroic mom saves son from burning home, man's heartwarming gift for wife with dementia, blind sportscaster breaks barriers

    In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond.

  • No plan, no shoes: Yukoners frustrated with how Whitehorse hospital discharges rural patients

    Francis Van Kessel says she’s furious about how a family member from Teslin was treated a couple weeks ago at the Whitehorse General Hospital, discharged at night without a plan – or even shoes.

  • Biden pardons 39 people, commutes sentences of 1,500 others

    (Reuters) -Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others who were serving long prison terms. Officials said last week that the White House was listening to demands for Biden to extend the same grace to thousands of people wronged by the U.S. judicial system. Biden said the people he granted clemency would have received shorter sentences if charged under today's laws, policies and practices.

  • La Niña enters stealth mode as pattern flies under the radar

    The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo

  • Scotia Place arena details revealed as development permit approved

    The development permit for Calgary's new event centre was approved and new details about the forthcoming Scotia Place were revealed Thursday.It's likely the last major hurdle that needed to be cleared to build the $920-million event centre and new home of the Calgary Flames.The new details shown to the Calgary Planning Commission on Thursday included new renderings of how the building will look.Members of the commission voted unanimously to approve the permit for Scotia Place, which will seat 18

  • U of R student union threatening to defund campus women's centre

    The University of Regina's student union may defund the campus' Women’s Centre. The union says it's because the centre hasn't been in compliance with an agreement. The centre says it has provided an essential service and a safe space for women for decades.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

    Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an

  • Some Republicans fear a DOGE dilemma is setting in

    As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy make sweeping promises to cut $2 trillion dollars of federal spending, senior House Republicans have raised concerns with GOP leadership that efforts to cut wasteful federal spending will put the party on a collision course.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.