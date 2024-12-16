Sask. men say they are out thousands in online hockey card deal
Two Saskatchewan men are hoping to recoup thousands of dollars they say were lost in an online hockey card deal.
The 35-year-old netminder will play his first game back in the NHL since Feb. 18, 2023
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman proposed a crazy hypothetical trade between the Sabres and Canucks.
The Edmonton Oilers made a late-night demotion.
Fear not, hockey fans, we have all the important, cool, weird and funny things you may have missed on and off the ice from the past seven days. Let's dive in.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has seven goals in his last five games against the Buffalo Sabres
This Bruins star hit a new milestone during an incredible game against the Canucks.
Nikita Tolopilo was unbeatable this weekend for the Abbotsford Canucks
Montreal Canadiens' prospect Ivan Demidov had a fantastic performance in the Channel One Cup 3 On 3 Matches, but former Canadiens star Alex Kovalev criticized him in a recent interview.
With nearly half of the OHL season in the books, Henry Mews is showing why he was a steal in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft
Lundestrom may have more to give elsewhere.
Hockey Alberta is considering removing a requirement for players to register at minor hockey associations in the area where they live.
Finland announced their roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship, including five OHL players
The Montreal Canadiens' farm team, the Laval Rocket won its game against the Bridgeport Islanders 6-2 yesterday, and one Canadiens prospect had five points in the offensive festival.
Brad Marchand had some kind words to say about his new Bruins teammate.
Leon Draisaitl continues his dominance as the Oilers cut through the noise to defeat their division rivals.
This former Sabres forward is playing some great hockey with his new team.
Los Angeles Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller played just forty games with LA during the 1992-93 season before being shipped off to the Detroit Red Wings as part of a package deal centered around Defenseman Paul Coffey. In his short stint in LA, Hiller witnessed first-hand what a Stanley Cup bound team ...
Draisaitl's name hasn't come up in the Hart Trophy conversation just yet, but it should.
Kris Knoblauch's first 100 games have gone about as well as they possibly could have.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks may be the lone NHL team looking forward to getting back on the road.