Sask. NDP leader uses strong language in response to Trump's latest threats
Carla Beck, leader of Saskatchewan's NDP opposition party, says that U.S. President Donald Trump's musings about making Canada the 51st state are not appropriate.
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Windsor on Monday, speaking with autoworkers. He said the NDP will go on the offensive and favour retaliatory tariffs. The CBC's Jacob Barker was there.
Environment Canada is advising people in Windsor-Essex, and much of the rest of Ontario, of the potential for heavy snow and freezing rain later this week. According to a special weather statement Monday afternoon, the region could receive as much as 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning.There's also the risk of freezing rain. "Snowfall associated with a low pressure system is likely for the area beginning late Wednesday afternoon or evening," Environment C
The president is reportedly planning to sign an order that could start the process of dismantling the Education Department.
While financially it could make sense to accept a cash gift from family, the decision isn’t just about money.
Team USA practiced for the first time on Monday in Montreal ahead of their tournament opener against Finland on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods abruptly withdrew from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines on Monday, saying he was still processing the death of his mother.
Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos
An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.
The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.
"Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later in the week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl preshow.
[Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b
The youngest Trump is notoriously private, but archived interviews with Donald and Melania Trump hold clues.
President Donald Trump angered some of his Christian supporters on Friday when he named a televangelist who even some conservative evangelicals have labeled a “heretic” as part of his White House administration. The president signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office and chose Pastor Paula White-Cain, his ally and spiritual advisor, to lead it. White-Cain, 58, is a megachurch preacher from Florida who has endorsed biblical interpretations that some evangelical Christians
President Donald Trump and a long list of VIPs are headed to the Super Bowl in style. First daughter Ivanka Trump shared her window view from Air Force One in a video posted on X. “En route to the Super Bowl,” she wrote, posting a video of clear skies seen aboard the presidential jet.
Canada's ambassador to France says he's against U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to take over Greenland, saying "in order to respect international law, you don't threaten your neighbours by invasion." Stéphane Dion, who is also the special envoy to Europe and the European Union, says threatening a country's sovereignty is not "normal". Trump is also continuing to push for Canada to become America's 51st state. "You know that according to international law it's not only to invade a neighbour
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and told the White House to release billions of dollars in federal funding.