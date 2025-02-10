Sask. NDP leader uses strong language in response to Trump's latest threats

The Daily Beast

Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos