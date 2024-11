CBC

Canada Post workers in Regina and Saskatoon are part of the nationwide strike against the federal Crown corporation that started early Friday.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which represents 55,000 postal employees across the country, and Canada Post have failed to reach a negotiated agreement in the year since talks began.Hundreds of workers in Regina hit the picket line outside the Canada Post office on Saskatchewan Drive, right beside Casino Regina."We're all out on strike today