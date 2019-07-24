Sask. Selects host Mexican football team for Pigskin Classic in Regina

Football action in the Queen City over the weekend featured some international rivalry, as Saskatchewan players took on a team from Mexico.

The Los Cabos Sharks were invited to a special tournament in Regina, after building relationships with the Saskatchewan Selects Team at previous international tournaments. The two teams had previously met in Texas and San Antonio, Mexico.

For quarterback and wide receiver, Jayden Matithis, the visit to Regina was a refreshing change from the desert of Los Cabos where he was born and lives.

"It's really, really beautiful," Matithis said of Regina. "It's like super green and the air feels really nice. Not as humid or hot."

Matithis said coming up to Regina was nerve-racking, but that he was looking forward to the competition.

"It was really nice to get invited to here. We're the first [Mexican team] to come up. And so it's going to be really fun."

The Saskatchewan Selects started off as a group of fathers wanting to coach and travel, Selects coach Zeljko Stefanovic said. Eight years later, this is the first time they've hosted a Mexican team.

"It's kind of ballooned into this crazy thing that we have right now," Stefanovic said. "It exposes the boys into a whole different world of football."

