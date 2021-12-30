Sask. Teachers Federation disappointed in lack of provincial restrictions as Omicron cases surge

Patrick Maze, the president of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, said that without provincial restrictions, schools are on their own in dealing with the fifth wave. (Bryan Eneas/CBC - image credit)

Schools are still set to open on Jan. 3 and 4, despite a provincial warning on Thursday that Saskatchewan expects a major surge in Omicron variant cases.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) said it is disappointed the province did not announce any new restrictions to curb the spread of the highly contagious variant.

"This unfortunate decision directly impacts transmission in schools and leaves schools to fend for themselves," the STF tweeted.

Now the organization is asking the province to delay school reopenings for two days until Jan. 5 and 6, in order to prepare for Omicron, said Patrick Maze, STF president.

"We need a day or two to get ready for cohorting and to reorganize our schools," Maze said.

The provincial government was not immediately available to comment on the request to delay school openings.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Omicron will spread much more easily than the Delta variant, but that people will not get as sick.

"Omicron is not going to go away in one week or two weeks," he said. "Probably we're going to see a surge, which we will try to keep as low as possible and hopefully it will taper off in by February, March."

Shahab said in-class learning is very important.

Reopening plans

"At this point schools should reopen with all the measures they have had in place since last year. Throughout Delta we did really well in terms of schools for the most part stayed open."

There were no vaccinations for children ages five to 11 at that time.

"At this time, I think we want to open schools next week, stay open, support in-class learning, manage cases and outbreaks while acknowledging Omicron is more transmissible and adjust accordingly."

Shahab said schools will continuously be evaluated as the fifth wave progresses.

"Schools should be the first to open and the last to close, and we have to do whatever we can to reduce transmission out and about in the community and households should be fully vaccinated and if you're 18 and older as you become eligible ... boostered."

Lack of resources

STF's Maze said the province's lack of action is frustrating.

"Again our province seems to be going off on its own direction, and clearly for the fourth wave that didn't result too well for us. We were kind of a national, even an international embarrassment with our handling of the fourth wave, and it put people's lives at risk."

Maze said that even though the Omicron variant isn't as severe at the fourth wave's Delta variant, virus transmission in schools threatens the institutions' ability to operate.

"If people are sick, they're not able to come in and teach ... and so then that that ends up affecting our ability to conduct in-person classes."

Maze said the STF was hoping the province would implement gathering restrictions, as other provinces have.

"Our schools are a function of the communities in which they operate. And so if the communities are basically told to 'just brace yourself, it's going to hit and it's going to spread and we just have to deal with it.' That really seems irresponsible."

Maze said schools do not have extensive substitute teacher lists if teachers are ill and have to stay home.

"And so I'm not sure how we're supposed to ensure the safety of students if we're vastly short staffed. I think it's going to cause a lot of devastation in our schools."

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe pointed to previous federal funds that had been provided to school divisions to deal with such shortfalls caused by the pandemic. But Maze said that money is long gone.

No money for substitute teachers

"Schools are already dipping into reserves and the reserves are depleted," Maze said. "We just heard from the largest school division in Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Public, that it has depleted its reserves. So there's no magical well that they can go to to have money to hire substitute teachers."

"What was kind of frustrating for me is how kind of out of touch with the education system our province is."

On top of delaying the reopening of schools by a few days, the STF is also asking the province for upgraded N95 masks and rapid test kits to be provided directly to all school staff.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said 250,000 tests will be sent out to schools in early January.

"If the schools need some more, we will certainly top them up," he said.