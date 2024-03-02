Sask. Teachers' Federation pulling teachers from noon-hour supervision in 1-day action Tuesday

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said Saturday that teachers across the province would be withdrawing from noon-hour supervision for one day on Tuesday, March 5. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation says it will continue its job action next week by withdrawing teachers from lunch-time supervision at several schools around the province on Tuesday.

The one-day action means members of the union will not supervise students who have lunch at school or take part in noon-hour activities on Tuesday, the union said in a Saturday news release.

Lunch break supervision by teachers is normally done on a voluntary basis, the union said.

Several areas are set to be affected by the withdrawal of lunch-hour supervision on Tuesday, the federation said:

All schools in Chinook School Division.

All schools in Horizon School Division.

All schools in Northern Lights School Division.

All schools in Northwest School Division.

All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division.

All schools in Prairie Valley School Division.

All schools in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

All schools in Sun West School Division.

The latest move comes on top of a previously announced provincewide withdrawal of teacher supervision for extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Teachers in several school divisions will also be part of a one-day strike on Monday, the federation said earlier this week.

The union said that while it is required by law to give 48 hours notice of any job action, it was announcing Tuesday's withdrawal of lunch-hour supervision on Saturday to give families time to make arrangements.

"Teachers understand that withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities creates disruption for students and families," the union said in its Saturday news release, encouraging concerned parents and caregivers to contact their MLAs or school board trustees.

The continued job action comes amid stalled negotiations between the teachers' federation and the Saskatchewan government.

Teachers in the province have been without a contract since last August, and started a series of job actions in January, including withdrawal of services and one-day rotating strikes.

Teachers say the province refuses to discuss provisions to address class size and supports for students with complex needs, while the government has insisted those are issues for the local school boards to deal with and says the main issue is salary increases.

According to the teachers' union, job actions will continue until the province comes back to the table with a renewed mandate to discuss their desired contract issues.

CBC News made multiple requests for an interview with Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill this week, but he has not been made available.

In identical emailed statements sent to CBC on Monday, Thursday and Friday, the education ministry called the strikes "unfortunate" and blamed teachers for disrupting student learning and inconveniencing families.

When CBC News asked followup questions specifically about the new job action announced by the STF on Friday, a ministry spokesperson said there was "no new information to share right now regarding this matter."