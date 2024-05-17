Sask. Teachers' Federation has renewed mandate for job sanctions

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation says negotiations on a new contract offer with the provincial government resumed on Wednesday and will continue on Friday. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said it has renewed its mandate to implement any job sanctions it deems necessary until there is a collective agreement in place —even if those sanctions extend beyond the current school year.

After two days of voting on Wednesday and Thursday, 83 per cent of teachers cast a vote with 95 per cent of voters supporting further sanctions, if needed, the teachers' union said in a late Thursday news release.

STF said the sanctions renewal vote follows teachers' rejection of what government called their final offer for a provincial collective bargaining agreement.

The teachers' bargaining committee and government-trustee bargaining committee returned to the negotiating table on Wednesday afternoon. Both committees have agreed to meet again on Friday to continue negotiations that continued through Thursday.

"Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation members expect that an agreement will be negotiated that will address students' needs and teachers' working environments. In the event of another impasse, 48-hours' notice will be given prior to the implementation of further job sanctions," the teachers' union said.

Saskatchewan's 13,500 teachers have been without a contract since August 2023 and voted in favour of job action in October. Months of job action followed, including rotating strikes, work-to-rule action, and withdrawal from extracurricular activities and voluntary duties.

Since negotiations began last May, the union said teachers have been clear that articles addressing issues such as class size and complexity must be included within the agreement.

"If the government remains intransigent or refuses to bargain on these issues, teachers are now prepared to continue job sanctions beyond the end of the current school year," the release said.