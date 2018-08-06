Sask. track coach ran his own race — all the way to Athletics Canada's Hall of Fame

It didn't matter what sport John Fitzgerald coached. Over his 47-year career, he produced champion runners, race walkers and para athletes for Canada and other nations.

"I look at it as an art form," says Fitzgerald, of his coaching philosophy. "Every painting is different."

To recognize his accomplishments, Fitzgerald will be inducted into Athletics Canada's Hall of Fame on Aug. 9 in Toronto, along with one of his athletes, Ann Peel, a champion race walker with more than 30 Canadian titles. He was nominated by another former race walker he coached, five-time Olympian Tim Berrett.

Fitzgerald reflects on his legacy from time to time, but he doesn't tally personal accolades or count his athletes' results as his own. He maintains close friendships with many of his former champions and relishes their personal and professional success — not just the medals.

A visionary coach

His athletes see him as a visionary.

"He was probably one of the first coaches in Canada to build in our training, non-ideal conditions, which is something coaches now are doing," said Berrett, who still sees Fitzgerald often.

"He'd take us out of the nice cozy facility in the middle of winter and make us train outside, or later in the year when it's really hot in the heat of the day."

When other coaches questioned Fitzgerald's techniques with the country's top distance athletes, he paid them no mind.

"He said, 'Well, look at my results.' You couldn't really argue with that," Berrett said.

In his teens, Fitzgerald competed as a runner, and once held world records in snowshoeing, but his attention turned to coaching early at 20.

He realized he preferred to act as a pacer to the kids at the track, and to focus on their athletic development. He first made a name for himself training young teenagers in Quebec, who eventually made a splash on the national stage.

Fitzgerald passed them onto more experienced coaches when they progressed, but his coaching ambition only grew.

"I got more serious with my coaching and got an apprenticeship in Ontario because of my kids producing so well," he said.

One year in the early 1970s, five of his eight athletes made the finals at the Ontario provincial championships in the 800-metres.

"So I was asked to go with Athletics Canada."

'The risks paid off'

Later, Fitzgerald left his wife and three sons in Ottawa and flew to Europe to learn from coaches in Germany and England. What he found upon return was disappointing.

Compared to the Canadian athletes, he felt Europeans were performing better because they were also using new training practices.

"From the day I started, when I saw failure, I thought, 'There must be some way we can get that step up,'" he said.

Where North Americans were committed to using barbells and weights in strength training, Fitzgerald had his athletes using medicine balls.

"I decided to go my own way and things just went forward."

In 1978, Fitzgerald met Peel.

He wasn't a race-walk coach at the time. But that didn't matter. He still produced results, first with Peel and then with Berrett.

"He's not afraid to take risks and try new training methods. We were doing high intensity interval training, which is now popular. I was doing that in the 1980s," said Peel.

"He was just willing to take those risks, and with me, those risks paid off. With most of those athletes the risks paid off."

In addition to coaching race walkers, Fitzgerald started to train swimmers and para athletes in a variety of sports. He continued to develop marathoners and track runners too.

If there was something he didn't know or understand, he researched and did the best he could.

At 67, Fitzgerald continues to coach recreational soccer teams in his new hometown of Rosthern, Sask., as well as mentor and monitor former track stars, now Masters athletes with new challenges.

He's most proud of the people they have become, and how their competitive years helped shape their adult lives.

"You've got your track career, you get the high performance and world record or whatever, but how do you come down? What are you going to do with it?" he says.