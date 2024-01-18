Saskatchewan bans health providers from supplying drug pipe kits

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it's banning health providers from giving out pipes used for smoking drugs and instructions on how to use them.

The province says third-party providers won't be allowed to use government funding to offer such kits.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod says providing pipes and instructions sends the wrong message to people in need of help.

He says providers can continue to offer needle exchange services and use spectrometers to check drug toxicity.

The minister adds the government will continue to provide naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The changes are part of Saskatchewan's updated action plan for mental health, which is meant to focus on adding treatment beds in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press