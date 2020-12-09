Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Saskatchewan could start vaccinating health-care workers next week

·2 min read

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has laid out its plan to begin immunizing critical health-care workers against COVID-19 starting next week.

“Vaccines are the finish line in this very long fight,” Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses by Tuesday.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said that it will be a large undertaking, but added the province has put in place human and financial resources to successfully distribute the vaccine.

“When the vaccine will be ready, we will be ready,” he said.

A pilot vaccination program is to take place at the Regina General Hospital for health-care workers in intensive and emergency care as well as COVID-19 patients at Regina General and the Pasqua Hospital in Regina. Staff at testing and assessment centres are also to receive the vaccine.

People who get a shot are to receive a second dose 21 days later.

The province says the first official stage of the program is to begin in late December. Some 202,052 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive within the first quarter of next year, and there are to be 10,725 weekly allocations.

More health-care workers, staff and residents in long-term care, seniors over 80 and people living in remote areas such as the far north, who are at least 50, are to get those injections.

The province said allocations of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to receive Health Canada approval in coming weeks, are still being finalized. The Pfizer vaccine was approved Wednesday.

Saskatchewan plans to move from vaccinating some of its most vulnerable residents to the general population beginning in April.

“Once mass immunization has occurred, we will all be able to get closer to our normal routines,” chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

In the meantime, people must continue taking precautions and following public health advice, he said.

The Saskatchewan Party government has said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but it plans to roll out an ad campaign this month talking about immunizations.

Moe said it is people's job to get the vaccine when it is their turn.

“We all need to get vaccinated to keep ourselves and keep others safe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Membertou director of education says safety comes first

    MEMBERTOU — The director of education for Membertou First Nation says parents who have travelled to COVID-19 hotspots like Halifax should notify the school and transfer their kids to e-learning for the next 14 days. “We have a population that is much more susceptible to COVID-19 because of (chronic) illnesses, so it's really important that we ensure that it doesn’t come into our schools,” said Darren Googoo. Mi’kmaq communities continue to combat high rates of diabetes and according to Diabetes Canada, the Indigenous population remains one of the highest at-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that Type 2 diabetes creates an increased risk of serious complications from the COVID-19. And after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned on Nov. 17 that there were signs of community spread in the Halifax region, the community of Membertou began warning the public about travelling there. Googoo began asking parents to notify the school and begin e-learning lessons from home if they had travelled there. “Parents since then have called us and let us know that they will be putting their child in an e-learning environment for the next two weeks,” said Googoo. Since March, the school began transitioning to an e-learning environment. Students take part virtually from their homes and can still interact with their teachers virtually. Classes were capped at 12 in the in-person classroom when the classes resumed in September as another safety measure. Social-distancing and proper spacing remain a priority for the school and Googoo said the buildings are disinfected. Googoo said in-person classes are still a preferred way to learn though. “It's always better to learn in person than over the internet, or video conferences, or packages set home,” said Googoo. He said many of the students who remained home after the initial announcement could be ready to go back to classes if they're not displaying symptoms. “We as a community and as school are doing everything we can to keep the learning environment safe for their children,” said Googoo. Witer break is set to run Dec. 23-Jan. 1 and Googoo said warnings about travel will likely come from chief and council leadership. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Governments to invest in $875-million biofuel plant project southeast of Montreal

    MONTREAL — Quebec and federal officials announced an investment Tuesday in a biofuel production facility that will use non-recyclable residual materials, diverting those items from landfills while reducing greenhouse gases in the province. The Varennes Carbon Recyling project using technology developed by Enerkem is valued at $875 million, including $687 million to construct the plant in Varennes, Que., southeast of Montreal.Premier Francois Legault joined several cabinet colleagues and federal Liberal government ministers as part of the announcement in Montreal.Enerkem said the plant will produce 125,000 litres of biofuel and renewable chemicals made from nearly 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual materials and wood waste."Basically, we're taking non-recyclable feedstock or things that you wouldn't put in your recycling bin that (end up) in the landfill," said Dominque Boies, CEO of Enerkem. "The idea is to use this material, which would create methane emissions . . . and convert them into biofuels you can put in your car and obtain a carbon reduction."The company said the greenhouse gas reduction achieved by the plant will be equivalent to taking close to 50,000 cars off the roads and will help the Quebec government reach its new goal of reducing emissions by 37.5 per cent over 1990 levels by 2030.In addition to the biofuels plant, the project includes the installation of an 88-megawatt electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen and oxygen for the new plant, with Hydro-Quebec investing more than $190 million into the project.Quebec will provide $160 million for the project with Ottawa kicking in $74 million. Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, among a trio of federal ministers who took part in Tuesday's announcement, recounted seeing the technology up close at Enerkem's facility in Edmonton."I've had a chance . . . to see the made-in-Quebec technology of Enerkem, turning waste into energy, getting rid of waste going to landfills, helping tackle the plastic pollution crisis," McKenna said. "But also creating good jobs, because we need good jobs more than ever, we're in a health crisis, but we're also very much in an economic crisis."The project also includes strategic private partners Shell, Suncor and Proman, which would use the biofuel into their products.Pierre Fitzgibbon, the province's economy minister, said Quebec's investment will include an $80 million loan through Investissement Quebec and $80 million in shares.Fitzgibbon said investing in the Montreal-based company involved a certain level of risk in an emerging green technology. "As a government, we must be there to encourage green innovation even when it is risky," Fitzgibbon said. The project is expected to create more than 500 jobs during construction and close to 100 direct jobs when in operation.Legault said the province currently only has one biofuel facility, which means the province has to import it."But that will change with the project we're announcing today," Legault said. "We're also together helping a good Quebec company and ensuring green technology innovation from Quebec will stay here."Work to prepare the site began in the summer of 2019 with the facility scheduled to open in 2023.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • How body-worn camera rules could help sexual assault survivors regain control while helping police

    While body cameras are a relatively new tool for police officers, the research on the best ways to use them is still relatively lacking.That's why an assistant professor with Lakehead Univeristy's criminology department has been conducting a number of studies about the use of the new technology and specifically, how it affects victims and survivors of intimate partner violence. Alana Saulnier says she's hoping her research will help to create more sensitive policies for police departments to implement when using body cameras. "The question we are looking to explore here is: 'What hopes and concerns do survivors of sexual assault and/or intimate partner violence have for body-worn cameras?" Evidence-based arguments for victim sensitive policies"The reason for asking this question is to be able to produce an evidence base from which to argue for a victim sensitive body-worn camera policy," Saulnier said She said the way that the cameras are used should be sensitive to the needs of survivors, but first those survivors need to be interviewed on what those needs might be.In a past study Saulnier conducted, she found that while most survivors indicated they would be comfortable having cameras record their audio while offering statements to police, many expressed discomfort at the idea of being captured on video. > We're talking to people when they feel that massive amounts of control have been taken away from them. — Alana Saulnier, assistant professor at Lakehead University"And I think that's an understandable concern when you think about it," she said. "And simply reorienting the camera lense so it doesn't point directly at the survivor is something that is a useful policy in that regard, that speaks to a victim's concern."She did note, however, that these kinds of policies would also require further discussion on discretionary use of body cameras. "Right now, there is some reasonable arguments for providing officers with discretion in ways that don't overuse the amount of storage that is actually available when we think about recording contacts, that don't invade privacy unnecessarily."Developing a national standardSaulnier said the main idea is to offer victims a voice in these uncomfortable encounters, not to necessarily have police turn off body cameras completely. This, she said, could perhaps include a consent process. "We're talking to people when they feel that massive amounts of control have been taken away from them. And ways that police officers can serve to provide control back to victims is something that's very desirable."  Currently, Saulnier said there are some directives and policies in place but there's no national standard, which she hopes to help change. Saulnier's current research project involves a survey, which is gathering information from survivors until the end of December 2020. More stories from CBC Sudbury

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Avoid quarantine in Hawaii? WestJet offers COVID-19 testing for Canadians to bypass 14-day rule

    For Canadians looking to get away from the cold, snowy winter weather, WestJet is offering a way to travel to Hawaii without having to quarantine in the destination.

  • Graydon Nicholas the new chancellor of St. Thomas University

    Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas says he hopes to get St.Thomas University more involved with First Nations communities in his new role as chancellor. "It's a great honour and privilege to be appointed to this capacity," Nicholas said Tuesday. From Tobique First Nation, Nicholas began teaching business and Indigenous law at St. Thomas University in 1983, so the student climate isn't new to him. "If I can help in reaching out to more First Nation communities, that would be great," he said after his appointment to the four-year term. "I would look forward to that for sure. "I'm hoping that's what will happen."Nicholas rose to prominence as head of the Union New Brunswick Indians, which he served in the 1970s and '80s. He was chair of Native Studies at STU from 1989 to 1991, when he was appointed to the provincial court. From 2009 to 2014, he was New Brunswick lieutenant-governor.Nicholas is also a member of the Order of Canada. Nicholas said his brothers attended St. Thomas University and while he didn't, he feels part of the campus community. He said he hopes to keep teaching at the liberal arts university in Fredericton.He found out about the university's interest in having him be chancellor when its president, Dawn Russell, asked him if he would be interested. "That kind of took me back a little bit," said Nicholas. He said the university used to always appoint the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saint John to the role, so he will be the first layperson to become chancellor. Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president, communications, said the university decided last year, after the retirement of Bishop Robert Harris, to choose a chancellor who isn't ordained."The change was made to reflect a broadening role of the chancellor at St. Thomas in representing the university at activities related to advancement," Carleton said in an email. "The change provides us with more flexibility in the role."

  • New Brunswick landlords dispute the need for rent controls

    New Brunswick landlords are pushing back against calls for rent controls.The New Brunswick Apartment Owners Association has written to the premier and MLAs trying to make the case that regulation would not only hurt their industry, it would also exacerbate the problems it's intended to solve."If these politicians are putting forth rent controls we're going to have a much worse situation," said Willy Scholten, the association's president."People will stop building and we'll have more people on the street."Green Party Leader David Coon introduced a private member's bill last month proposing changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to ensure rent would not be increased in the first year of a lease, it could only go up once a year and there would be an established annual rent increase cap.Some tenants have been coming forward in recent weeks to say their rents are being hiked by up to 50 per cent and they can't find anywhere else to live that they can afford.Some elected representatives in southern New Brunswick say they've been receiving many calls from constituents this has happened to.A new association has been formed to lobby for better tenant protections.But Scholten rejected the idea that large rent increases are happening on a widespread basis.He suggested a handful of isolated cases are being "recycled through the media." And he feels "horrible" that someone might have been slapped with a steep rent increase and been forced to move."Our company doesn't do that. And the vast majority of landlords would never even consider it.""But you don't need to put a major government policy of rent control in that sends a message to the market that New Brunswick is a bad place to do business."In Scholten's view, the root of the problem is an issue his group has been lobbying about for the past 16 years — so-called "double-taxation." The tax rates for rental properties are essentially double what they are for homeowners. Technically, the province rebates its half of the tax bill on owner-occupied properties.In any case, property taxes cost New Brunswick landlords about 60 per cent more than Nova Scotia landlords pay, for example.The Higgs government announced plans last March to reduce the rates, but implementation was delayed because the pandemic worsened the province's financial situation.The "double taxation" policy is already sending a repressive signal, said Scholten, to anyone who might consider getting into the property rental business.That's why vacancy rates in the province's largest cities are very low, he suggested.And low vacancy rates, he said, are the condition that allows landlords to increase their rental fees by large increments.Big rent hikes weren't a problem, said Scholten, when vacancy rates were in the range of five to eight per cent.The vacancy rates in October 2019 were 1.4 per cent in Fredericton, 2.2 per cent in Moncton and 3.3 per cent in Saint John, said Scholten, and they are estimated to be half a point lower than that now.The province has a "major vacancy crisis," he said, which is going to get worse if population growth targets are met to deal with labour shortages.But Scholten said implementing rent controls would be like trying to fix the problem "with a sledgehammer."It's not clear how much taxation is actually hindering development.The cities of Fredericton, Moncton and Dieppe all reported record values of building permits issued in 2019.

  • International Theatre Festival transitions into Short Cuts for 2020

    Like many cultural events during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite being well on the way to proceed the Liverpool International Theatre Festival (LITF) that was scheduled to be held in October 2020 was forced to shift gears. “Fairly early on, when things began to close down, we realized it was going to be pretty unlikely that we were going to be able to bring in troupes from all over the world to Liverpool,” said Jean Robinson-Dexter, chair of the festival. “We had already chosen the troupes that we were going to invite to come, but we felt we had to pause, based on the situation.” The festival has been running every two years at Liverpool’s Astor Theatre since 1992. Rather than cancel the event, Vic Mills and Neil Maidman, long-time attendees and artistic directors for the 2020 event, led in a plan to take it virtual. For the organizers, the plan came with a silver lining. “The board really embraced the idea, said Robinson-Dexter, explaining that it presented an opportunity to broaden the scope beyond the troupes with which the festival had been engaged. The organizers put the word out about LITF Short Cuts and invited troupes from around the world. They were invited to submit original, five-to-10 minute plays centered around the theme of family, with a deadline of November 30. Mills and Maidman, also adjudicators for Short Cuts, were left to come up with a “long-list” of the top submitted plays over the month of December. Plays that make the first cut will then be showcased on the LITF YouTube channel and through other social media during January and February 2021. That list will be narrowed down further to the top six plays in early March, and the winners will be announced during the 2021 in-person festival scheduled for October 14 to 17. The top three will win cash prizes of $500, $250, and $100. Speaking from his home in Porthcawl, South Wales earlier this month, Mills said he was excited to begin watching the entries. “I’m expecting to see some really interesting, creative and hopefully unusual stuff,” he said, noting that people may be producing their works under challenging conditions. “Like they say sometimes, necessity is the mother of invention,” suggested Mills. As well as from Canada, entries have come in from around the world, including Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, India, Bangladesh, Georgia, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States. By going virtual rather than cancelling, the LITF has been able to keep the interest alive in the festival and attract companies who wouldn’t be able to physically come to Liverpool, said Mills. “There was no entry fee and they were just five-to-10 minute plays that could be performed in your kitchen, at your gazebo or anywhere.” Mills and Maidman have kept everyone informed of developments through a new podcast, The Offstage Cast! Hosted by Debora Raddall and posted on the LITF website, the podcast features interviews with theatre troupes and news and updates about the festival. While the virtual strategy provides an alternative to cancellation, the long-running in-person event no doubt will be missed, according to Mills. “I first attended in 2008 as a performer, and what struck me the most was the incredible welcome that I felt. The whole town had committed to the festival. It wasn’t just a group of people running it. In my experience, people from around the world that go there want to go back because of the unique experience,” said Mills.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Despite setbacks, Kejimkujik Park saw good visitation numbers

    Despite numerous bumps in the road this past summer, visitors made their way to Kejimkujik National Park in “remarkable” numbers, according to a park official. “It’s really interesting to see, because we had our campground closed, we had COVID-19 and at Kejimkujik Seaside we had some black bear activity for about a month-and-a-half that affected the stats,” said Sophie Borcoman, visitor experience manager for the park. “Given all of those factors, our numbers are still quite remarkable. We didn’t really see any dips in our back-country numbers, which is very good.” Keji Seaside’s drop was notable, however. The park saw 5,000 visitors, down from about 11,000 last year. At the main campground, there were about 23,000 visitors, about 41,000 fewer than last year. Mainland Kejimkujik has been undergoing a major refurbishment since January, which saw the replacement of all 10 washrooms. All the buildings are being made wheelchair accessible and gender neutral, including the showers - a first for Parks Canada. As well, new wastewater management and water treatment facilities were built. To complete the work, all of Jeremy’s Bay campground and its 360 campsites were closed, as were the facilities at Jim Charles Point, which includes rustic cabins and 0Tentik shelters. Back country camping was still available. Parks Canada is investing $3 billion to rehabilitate the infrastructure assets at national parks, historic sites, and national marine conservation areas across the country. “There has been no investment in our infrastructure since the park opened more than 50 years,” said Keji’s Borcoman. “The idea of these new facilities is looking at a long life span, low maintenance and they are environmentally-friendly.” Construction began in January, and although COVID-19 threw a wrench in some of the plans the contractors did a good job of working around the delays, according to Borcoman. “The pandemic certainly presented some delays with material acquisition, but our contractor has been able to re-schedule and actually advance other parts of the project while they were waiting for materials to arrive,” she said. “So things are on track to be up and ready for the opening of our campground during the May long weekend.” Parks Canada recently announced that its reservation system, which normally opens in January, will now not open until April 23. “That’s really going to give visitors a great opportunity to make more informed decisions about their vacation plans for the summer of 2021, and it will certainly allow us to have additional time to monitor what is going on with the pandemic,” said Borcoman. In addition, all of the new buildings will have the ability to be heated and have the water running through the winter, which will allow the park to broaden its seasons. “We’re looking at the future potential for winter offerings. We will be working on a business case for that in the next few months. Hopefully, it will be something we can offer our visitors in the near future,” said Borcoman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • Woman badly injured by wheel that flew off pickup truck on Deerfoot

    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the car she was riding in was struck by a wheel that flew off a pickup truck on Deerfoot Trail in northeast Calgary on Monday.A half-ton pickup truck was travelling south on Deerfoot Trail in the lane closest to the median near McKnight Boulevard at about 5 p.m. when its left rear tire and rim came off. The wheel went across the median and over the centre barrier and hit a small northbound sedan, police said in a release."The tire struck the sedan on the passenger side of the roof causing significant damage to the passenger compartment," the release said. "As result of this damage, the woman in the front passenger seat suffered serious, life-threatening injuries."Neither of the drivers involved were injured.Police are looking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

  • Health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.  Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating.They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.   The fifth case, involving a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone, is related to international travel and the person is self-isolating.Meanwhile, provincial health officials say the province expects to receive up to 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 14 as part of the first of two anticipated shipments this month.The province said in an emailed statement it is working to identify the priority groups that will receive the vaccine in the first phase, based on recommendations from the federal government.There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick, and the number of active cases is 82. Three patients are hospitalized in intensive care.Late Monday a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto Raptors Bring Lucky Toonie To Tampa

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri placed the $2 coin underneath the floorboards of the court the team with practice on for the 2020/2021 season.

  • Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dashed hopes Tuesday of large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate Christmas, saying rising coronavirus infections mean that existing restrictions of a maximum of three visitors per day to people's homes will stay in place over the holidays.“What can we do with Christmas? Unfortunately, the answer is not more than the last few months," Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference.His comments came hours after the Dutch public health institute reported what it called a “worrying rise" in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week.Rutte warned that if infections don't start declining again, he couldn't rule out tightening the current “partial lockdown” in the Netherlands before Christmas.The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules for access, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%.In the same week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths dropped from 406 to 338. The nationwide death toll since the pandemic first swept into the Netherlands is approaching 10,000.The number of nursing homes with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case also rose, with 100 homes recording a confirmed case over the last week, up from 77 the week before.The Netherlands has been in a partial lockdown since mid-October, when the country was recording some of Europe's highest infections rates. The closures of all bars and restaurants along with restrictions on the number of people who could gather at home and outdoors brought the infection rate down, but the decline has stagnated in recent weeks.Schools in the Netherlands have remained open.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakThe Associated Press

  • Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

    JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year. In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party. “A change in the country’s leadership is needed,” Saar said. “Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can’t, and won’t be able to, provide either.” A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries. But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. He took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to the Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary. While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if a vote is held. In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls. Netanyahu this year formed a coalition with his main rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, with the stated aim of managing the coronavirus crisis. But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and paralysis. Gantz last week voted in favour of a preliminary motion to dissolve parliament and hold new elections. Although last ditch negotiations are taking place to save the coalition, parliament is expected to make a final decision this month on what would be the fourth national election in just two years. Josef Federman, The Associated Press

  • Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

    TORONTO — A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians. McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.Defence lawyer Sheila Block made her opening statement in the afternoon, arguing that McLeod had removed himself from the Federation of Black Canadians' advocacy work and had not perjured himself.Block said that McLeod, the only Black judge in Peel Region, has been off the bench for more than a year.She added that McLeod is facing grave charges with his professional reputation hanging in the balance.If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay. The tribunal could also recommend to the attorney general that McLeod be forced from the Ontario court bench.In its notice of hearing filed earlier this year, the council alleges the judge behaved in a manner "incompatible with the due execution of the duties of his office."The earlier hearing focused on McLeod's involvement with the non-profit federation, which advocates on legal and policy issues affecting the community. Key was his role in the group's advocacy related to a Somali child refugee, Abdoulkader Abdi.In December 2018, the panel dismissed the complaint based on an agreed statement of facts and McLeod's evidence that he was no longer involved in Abdi advocacy. That wasn't true, the new complaint alleges.Among other things, McLeod is alleged to have either arranged or taken part in a meeting with then-refugee minister, Ahmed Hussen, on the federation's behalf.Both Pratte and Block expressed concern over inflammatory posts on social media about McLeod's case made by members of the public.Justice Janet Simmons, the panel's chair, said the tribunal was not aware of the content of those posts and that it hoped the public would let justice be done.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccine

    WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review before the U.S. government decides whether to allow millions to get the shots. The Food and Drug Administration posted a positive review of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will hold a public hearing on Thursday. Next week, it will do the same thing for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate. A look at the process: FDA REVIEW The agency's scientific review is a key step — not just for the U.S. — but for countries around the world weighing whether to begin using a vaccine. Teams of FDA scientists scrutinize tens of thousands of pages of technical data provided by the companies, focusing on vaccine effectiveness, safety, side effects and the manufacturing process needed to ensure the quality and consistency of the doses. Up until now, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had only released minimal results about their vaccine’s safety and performance in company press releases. The details have yet to be reviewed and published in a medical journal. Unlike most other regulatory agencies worldwide, the FDA reanalyzes raw company data to verify results. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says that careful approach carries weight far beyond the U.S. “The FDA is known around the world for its rigorous standards for safety and efficacy,” Hahn told The Associated Press. “I think you’ll see with the data we’re going to provide at the meeting that we have done our job.” VACCINE EXPERT MEETING Next, a group of about two dozen outside experts weighs in on the FDA’s findings and gives their own assessment. The panelists have expertise in vaccines, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is not required to follow their advice, though it usually does. The daylong event also gives the agency a chance to pull back the curtain on its review process and try to assure the public that the vaccine was independently vetted. That confidence will be critical for the country’s largest-ever vaccination effort. The meeting concludes with the panel’s non-binding vote on whether the vaccine should be authorized for use in the U.S. “It’s both the transparency and the actual data that I think will be very important,” Hahn said. “What are experts outside the agency asking? I think that will be very informative for the American people.” FDA DECISION How soon does the FDA make a decision? There is no deadline for a ruling, but FDA's Marks said he hoped a decision on the Pfizer vaccine could come by the following week. Importantly, if the FDA gives the thumbs-up, it would still only allow limited use in certain high-risk groups because final-stage studies are not yet complete. That comes under FDA's “emergency use authorization,” which is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis. The decision amounts to a careful calculation between potential benefits and risks. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • Bond des acheteurs qui envisagent de quitter le Grand Montréal

    Un sondage publié mardi révèle que 34 % plus de résidants du Grand Montréal ayant l’intention d’acheter une résidence au cours des cinq prochaines années envisagent de quitter la région métropolitaine qu'il y a deux ans, une augmentation qui est encore plus forte chez les banlieusards. La proportion des résidants du Grand Montréal qui souhaitent aller s’établir en périphérie est passée de 9,7 % en 2018 à 13,0 % en 2020, selon le coup de sonde effectué par la firme Léger, une augmentation qualifiée de «statistiquement significative». L’émergence du télétravail lors de la pandémie est la raison sous-jacente à cette hausse, de même que l’augmentation importante du prix des propriétés, qui a crû de 20 % en un an dans le Grand Montréal, estime Paul Cardinal, directeur du service économique de l’Association des professionnels de la construction et de l’habitation du Québec (APCHQ). «La hausse des prix à Montréal fait partir les gens de l’île de Montréal. D’autres personnes partent plus loin en périphérie», a pour sa part conclu Charles Brant, directeur du service de l’analyse du marché de l’Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec (APCIQ). Le phénomène s’observait déjà dans les dernières années, mais ce «mouvement s’est accéléré» avec la COVID-19, a-t-il déclaré en entrevue avec La Presse Canadienne. Aucun des deux analystes ne semblait surpris par cette augmentation, M. Cardinal la qualifiant de «vague, (…) mais pas d’un tsunami» et M. Brant estimant que ce n’est «pas étonnant, pas non plus une révolution», mais plutôt «une confirmation de tendance». L’étude, qui a été menée pour le compte de leurs organisations, du Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ et de la Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), visait à faire le point sur les intentions d’achat et de vente dans le secteur immobilier du Québec. La proportion de futurs acheteurs qui habitent actuellement dans le Grand Montréal et qui sont indécis quant à la région de leur nouvelle résidence a elle aussi explosé, passant de 7,6 % à 12,2 %, soit une augmentation de 61 %. «Ça va dans l’esprit de la crise sanitaire qu’on vit en ce moment, croit M. Cardinal. Dans une très forte majorité, les gens aiment le télétravail et ils espèrent continuer comme ça. Mais dans les faits, est-ce qu’ils vont pouvoir continuer sur une base régulière à travailler de la maison deux à trois jours par semaine? Probablement qu’il y en a plusieurs qui ne savent pas encore ce que leur employeur va permettre.» Les résidants des couronnes de Montréal sont particulièrement nombreux à envisager de s’éloigner davantage de la métropole. Selon le sondage, 15 % d'entre eux veulent faire un tel changement, par rapport à 10 % en 2018. À l’inverse, seuls 4 % des banlieusards prévoient venir vivre à Montréal. Par ailleurs, ceux qui sont indécis sont passés de 6 % en 2018 à 10 % en 2020. En ce qui concerne les Montréalais, la proportion de ceux qui envisagent de quitter l’île pour s’établir en banlieue est passée de 29 % à 19 %, une diminution qui contraste avec l’augmentation fulgurante des transactions immobilières et des prix dans les couronnes et au-delà. «C’est un résultat qui m’a un peu surpris», a admis M. Cardinal, qui l’attribue en partie à l’augmentation de la proportion d'indécis, qui sont passés de 9 % à 14 %. «C’est comme si qu’en 2018 l’alternative c’était la banlieue et qu’en 2020 l’alternative c’est peut-être la banlieue, peut-être sortir de la région métropolitaine. Et il y a en beaucoup qui disent "Je ne le sais plus".» Le sondage révèle également que l’achat d’une résidence secondaire a la cote, récoltant la faveur de 15 % des futurs acheteurs potentiels, une hausse de trois points par rapport à 2018. L’augmentation est davantage marquée dans le groupe d’âge des 35 à 54 ans où ils sont 18 % des propriétaires actuels à vouloir acheter une résidence secondaire, par rapport à 12 % deux ans plus tôt. «Il y a véritablement un engouement pour la résidence secondaire dans cette tranche d’âge, remarque Charles Brant. Et ça se vérifie par un marché très actif dans les Laurentides ou en Estrie. » Le sondage a été mené sur internet du 29 septembre au 13 octobre auprès de 5655 Québécois responsables du bail ou des paiements de l’hypothèque de leur résidence. Puisque la méthode d'échantillonnage des répondants en ligne est non probabiliste, il n'est pas possible de calculer une marge d'erreur. \- Texte de l’Initiative de journalisme local.Michel Saba, Initiative de journalisme local, La Presse Canadienne