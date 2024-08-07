Saskatchewan to cover a portion of landfill search costs for missing Saskatoon woman

SASKATOON, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says it will pay for some of the costs of a landfill search that found the remains of a missing woman.

Policing Minister Paul Merriman says he will provide further details Thursday alongside Saskatoon police, which found the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier last week in the city landfill following a 93-day search.

He says the province will honour a request from police to pay a portion of the $1.5 million it cost to go through the landfill.

Police have also asked for funding from the federal government.

Trottier was last seen in December 2020, and police say a suspect in her disappearance died of a drug overdose about a year ago.

Police say data from the man's cellphone combined with the city's ability to track waste pointed investigators to the landfill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press