Saskatchewan fall legislative sitting ends with barbs after civility promise

Jeremy Simes
·3 min read

REGINA — Saskatchewan's fall legislative sitting ended Tuesday with political barbs traded across the aisle after Premier Scott Moe promised a better tone two weeks ago.

The swipes began when Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck told the assembly Moe should offer immediate affordability relief, including suspending the 15-cent-a-litre gas tax and scrapping the provincial sales tax on ready-to-eat grocery items and children's clothing.

In reply, Moe said there is no sales tax on groceries and that Beck should go speak to federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“What we see unfortunately from members opposite, Mr. Speaker, decade after decade, leader after leader is the same old questions, the same old tactics and the same old NDP,” Moe said.

The remarks drew ire from Opposition members, with one saying the Saskatchewan Party deserves a lump of coal for Christmas.

“The premier knows full well we don’t support the carbon tax, but what he doesn’t seem to understand is how much families in this province are struggling,” Beck said.

The jostling continued.

Upon questioning for not removing the PST from children’s clothing, Crown Investments Minister Jeremy Harrison told the house that New Democrats don't know how to grow the economy.

He also urged heckling Opposition member Nathaniel Teed to get up and speak.

“I’d encourage the member for Saskatoon-Meewasin to get up and ask the next question if he has so much to say from his chair,” Harrison said.

“What we are committed to -- and what this session really has been focused on -- is affordability.”

In late November, Moe had promised better civility in the assembly and that government members would not send the Speaker harassing text messages. Earlier this year, former Speaker Randy Weekes accused government members of bullying him.

Moe told reporters Tuesday he’s leaving it up to others to judge whether the tone has changed.

“We are not the Opposition. We are the government of Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“We should conduct ourselves accordingly, and I would hope throughout this abbreviated session this fall that the people of Saskatchewan can be proud of the individuals.”

Beck told reporters her party will remain tough on issues of affordability, health care, education, crime and homelessness.

“Decorum is important, but that doesn’t mean that we should put on kid gloves when it comes to the very real issues that are facing Saskatchewan people,” she said.

The Opposition introduced six emergency motions in the assembly this sitting, including ones that urged the province to suspend the fuel tax, remove the PST, launch a committee to fix health care and investigate high food prices in the province’s remote north.

Each motion failed after they were rejected by government members.

“We believe Saskatchewan people do need some affordability relief,” Beck said.

“We will continue to push for the things that Saskatchewan people tell us are most important to them.”

Moe said the province has introduced its own affordability measures and is also prepared to strike a task force with nurses and doctors to address health-care issues.

His government passed legislation last week that provides broad income tax relief, saving an average family of four more than $3,400 over four years. Another bill keeps the carbon levy off home heating.

Saskatchewan has not remitted carbon levies to the federal government in the past year, arguing it should be exempt after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a carve-out for heating oil.

The federal government has said it reached a deal with Saskatchewan over the issue by securing 50 per cent of what was owed until the dispute is resolved.

“This session was largely about setting the foundation for both enacting our platform but providing the change that Saskatchewan people have asked for, and we feel that we have done that,” Moe said.

The legislative sitting is to resume in the spring with the provincial budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze

    Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe

  • Trump taunts Trudeau by calling him 'governor' of 'a great state'

    President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman

    A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

  • Syria Could Be the Beginning of the End of Russia’s Ambitions

    Our columnists write how the house of cards that Vladimir Putin has so carefully stacked is folding before our eyes

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Releasing Fragrance Ad Featuring Jill Biden: ‘I Find it Hard to Believe I’m Saying This, but It’s Beneath You’

    On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …

  • Everyone from Richard Branson to the Pope wants Biden to act on death row before Trump can

    Pope Francis spoke about the situation on Sunday. His prayer was closely followed by the release of a series of open letters on Monday from leaders including Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and others

  • Tulsi Gabbard Scrambles to Save Spy Job as Another Trump Pick Hits Trouble

    Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence had largely gone under the radar, with critics taking aim at Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz. But now she’s the latest Trump administration pick to come under scrutiny over her colorful past. With questions being raised about her links with Russia and Syria, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with senior Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday in a bid to shore up her support.

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump's way - or his

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”

  • Matt Gaetz Reportedly Has A New Prime-Time Gig

    The firebrand former Florida lawmaker is reportedly pivoting from politics with the move, following his withdrawn nomination as Donald Trump’s attorney general.

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Poilievre's 'Santa Claus' quip trivialized Inuit presence in Arctic, says national Inuit leader

    The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata

  • JD Vance Ohio Hometown Split on Mom’s Appeals to Honor VP-Elect

    Vice President-elect JD Vance’s mother pleaded with her son’s Ohio hometown last week to officially recognize him for winning the second-highest office in the land—only to come up against a divided city council and concerns about her son’s hardline MAGA views. “I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and, as you know, he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home,” Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, told the Middletown City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 5. “I still liv

  • Jan. 6 investigators say Trump trying to ‘send a message’ with calls for their imprisonment

    Members of the special committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are hitting back at President-elect Trump after he called for their imprisonment, saying the criminal conduct surrounding the rampage was committed by Trump and his supporters, not those who probed the tragedy afterward. The lawmakers on the now-defunct panel,…