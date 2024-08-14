Saskatchewan First Nation orders evacuation of community because of wildfire

SANDY BAY, SASK. — A Saskatchewan First Nation has issued an evacuation order for one of its communities because of a wildfire.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation says in a statement that the Flanagan fire has forced the evacuation of Sandy Bay.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the flames were within 20 kilometres of the community as of Tuesday morning.

The blaze was estimated to be about 130 square kilometres in size and listed as not contained.

The First Nation has more than 12,000 members across nine communities in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Sandy Bay has a population of about 1,800 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press