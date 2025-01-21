Saskatchewan Health Authority spent $257K on displays, but most didn't work as planned

Displays installed at Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities in early 2024, like this one at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, were not made to allow the posters to be interchangeable. The health authority said it's exploring 'cost-effective' solutions. (Dayne Patterson/CBC - image credit)

Hundreds of Saskatchewan Health Authority signs that cost hundreds of thousands to install are not built as intended and the organization is considering how to handle it.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the health authority said it cost about $257,000 to install 353 displays. Of the displays, only 10 met the desired specifications.

Right now, the displays contain posters that have information about the health authority's mission values, commitment to Truth and Reconciliation and patient rights and responsibilities.

The plan was to have a design that allowed those posters to be easily replaced; however, some of the displays do not allow for the posters to be exchanged.

"The SHA is actively working to determine the source of this error. As responsible financial stewards, the SHA is exploring cost-effective solutions to address this issue, including potential cost recovery mechanisms," the email said, in part.

The spokesperson also said the original posters were installed in health authority facilities in early 2024.

The health authority did not make someone available for an interview.