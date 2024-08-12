Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off

LA RONGE, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.

RCMP in La Ronge say their investigation began in late June after they received a report about an injured person at the local hospital.

They say it was determined that a man took three adult victims who were known to him to a rural location where they were allegedly threatened with a gun and assaulted, including each having a finger removed.

A 30-year-old man from La Ronge was charged in late July with more than two dozen counts, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and more.

Police say he was arrested without incident in the northern Saskatchewan town on Friday.

La Ronge is about 380 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press