Saskatchewan man killed following tractor crash that caused train derailment

GERALD, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man driving a tractor has died after a collision near the province's boundary with Manitoba that caused several train cars to derail.

RCMP say they responded to the scene at a rail crossing north of Gerald, Sask., a village 250 kilometres east of Regina, where several train cars went off the tracks.

Mounties say no spills were reported except for dried and material goods, but a man from the nearby town of Esterhazy died in the collision.

A Canadian National spokeswoman says railway workers responded to the derailment, which involved one locomotive and about 20 cars.

CN says employees on the train were taken to hospital for examination and care, and there were no reported fires or dangerous goods involved.

RCMP say Range Road 1322 will be closed until Thursday morning while a collision reconstruction team investigates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press