Saskatchewan Party leader takes aim at NDP record days away from election

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe took aim at the rival New Democrats' history in the province ahead of Monday's election.

Moe, seeking to rally voters' support in Prince Albert, reiterated party promises of building a strong economy while accusing Carla Beck's NDP of running on a record of decline.

He says the last NDP government in 2007 closed hospitals and schools, raised taxes and drove people out of Saskatchewan to neighbouring provinces like Alberta.

Moe says Saskatchewan voters remember what life was like under the NDP and don't ever want to go back to "days of decline, loss and closure."

He says voters who want to see the economy grow and create opportunities for youth should cast their ballots for his party.

Beck is in Saskatoon to meet with first responders and address the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour convention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press