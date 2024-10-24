Saskatchewan Party, NDP make last-minute pitches for support with election days away

The leaders of Saskatchewan's two major political parties are continuing to rally voters' support with just a few days left until Monday's provincial election.

NDP Leader Carla Beck is set to have a busy day on the road, with campaign stops in Prince Albert, Yorkton and Fort Qu'Appelle.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to speak to supporters in Moose Jaw.

Moe and Beck spent much of Wednesday attacking each other's records.

Saskatchewan residents have until the end of Saturday to cast an early ballot.

Both the NDP and Saskatchewan Party have urged people to vote early.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press