Saskatchewan Party releasing full election campaign platform today

The Saskatchewan Party is set to release its full campaign platform today.

Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to speak in Saskatoon this morning.

The New Democrats released their whole platform on Friday.

NDP Leader Carla Beck's plan contains measures to address health care, schools and affordability.

Among the NDP promises are $1 billion over four years to fix health care and $2 billion to build more schools and reduce classroom sizes.

Election day is October 28th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press