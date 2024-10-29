Saskatchewan Party's Moe says government must do better after election win

REGINA — Saskatchewan residents are waking up to another Saskatchewan Party government, after Premier Scott Moe secured a fifth-straight majority for the party in Monday's election.

Moe's party lost in the big cities while retaining its grip on rural areas to secure 35 seats in the 61-seat legislature.

The Saskatchewan Party was shut out by Carla Beck's NDP in Regina and lost all but two seats in Saskatoon.

Moe says he must do better.

He says he has heard the message sent by voters that there's unhappiness in how the province is delivering health care, education and making life more affordable.

Beck has said while she's disappointed by her loss, she's proud of the gains her party made and she will continue to hold Moe accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press