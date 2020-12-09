COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Saskatchewan premier doubts COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed for holidays

·2 min read

REGINA — Premier Scott Moe is less optimistic about the possibility of his government relaxing public health rules to allow for holiday gatherings while Saskatchewan's COVID-19 caseload remains high.

Moe suggested more than a week ago that current restrictions prohibiting visits to long-term care homes and private gatherings of more than five people could be loosened if the spread of COVID-19 were under control.

But with another 302 daily infections reported Wednesday, along with five additional deaths tied to the virus, the premier said relaxing rules for the holidays looks "improbable."

"Our daily rate, our week-over-week rate and our community transmission rate is still far too high," he said.

"Whether you live in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia or anywhere in the nation, I think we can all expect this is going to be a much quieter Christmas."

Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, said the province has so far avoided what it feared: daily cases spiking to 600.

He attributed that to people's behaviour but noted the average number of new daily infections isn't budging from between 250 to 300.

Saskatchewan has the second-highest rate of active cases per capita in Canada, second only to Alberta.

“We really need to stay the course," Shahab said Wednesday.

He and government officials are to announce next week whether to extend an existing ban on team sports and a 30-person capacity limit on public venues, or bring in stricter measures.

The Opposition NDP said the Saskatchewan Party government should have closed down non-essential businesses several weeks ago to stem the virus's spread in time for the holidays.

Leader Ryan Meili said Moe has acted too slowly to bring in new measures.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said it's hard to tell whether a provincewide mask mandate and other measures would have had more impact on the spread had they been introduced weeks earlier.

He said the government's approach has been to look at what the case numbers are doing "at that particular moment in time and adjusting."

Dr. Julie Kryzanowski, senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said modelling data shows that when public-health measures are brought in while active case numbers are high, restrictions have to be in place for longer to lighten the caseload.

Having a high COVID-19 transmission rate leads to more active cases, she said.

Asked whether last month's public-health restrictions would have been more effective had they been introduced weeks earlier, Kryzanowski said: "We can’t go back in time."

"And we can’t implement measures in the past, but what we can do now is choose what actions we implement and that will determine our path forward."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • Ontario says consumers deserve better protection from high pressure sales tactics by funeral homes

    The Ontario government says it will take steps to ensure consumers are better protected from high pressure sales tactics when they buy funeral and cremation services in the province.In a report released on Monday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from such tactics when purchasing funeral services in Ontario.A value-for-money audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO), an agency founded four years ago that regulates licensed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums and services that transfer the dead to places of interment, found that it must do a better job of requiring the industry to be transparent about pricing.Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy acknowledged on Monday that changes are needed and consumer protections are important."The ministry of government and consumer services will direct that the bereavement authority of Ontario provide an implementation plan that outlines the specific steps that they plan to take to address each recommendation in a timely manner," he told reporters at Queen's Park."We are grateful for the work that has been done on this and we can and will do better on behalf of the people of Ontario in this very important area."Lysyk said a lack of key purchasing information makes it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said.In a news release, the office of the auditor general said: "The audit concluded the BAO does not effectively protect people who are purchasing funeral services and products after a loved one has passed."The BAO does not require key purchasing information, such as price lists of funeral services and products, to be transparent and easily accessible by the public, who are often subject to high-pressure sales tactics," the release continued."The audit also found there are no industry standards on packages, fees, deposits and cancellation policies, making price comparisons and informed decisions difficult."WATCH | CBC's Dalia Ashry reports on calls for change in the funeral services industry:Ontario's auditor general hired a firm to conduct mystery shopping investigations into 100 operators of funeral homes, transfer services, cemeteries and crematoriums of various sizes across Ontario in the summer. At half of the operators, the mystery shoppers reported they experienced sales pressure or were given misleading information.Scott MacCoubrey, president of the Ontario Funeral Service Association, agrees that things need to change. But he said the BAO has only 25 staff members and the authority is responsible for every funeral home, cemetery and crematorium in Ontario.  "I find it amazing that they do as a good a job as they do," MacCoubrey said. MacCoubrey said the association will work with the authority to ensure the auditor general's recommendations are followed. He added, however, that high pressure sales tactics must come to an end. "As an owner of a funeral home and as the owner of a family-run funeral home and president of independent funeral homes in Ontario, I find that disgusting," MacCoubrey said. "That has to be changed, COVID or no COVID."For Arlene Werenich, the issue hit home last year.Werenich wanted to bury the urns containing the remains of her father, mother and brother together in one grave in the spring of 2019. She said she was told she would have to pay $7,800 for the service when she talked to a funeral home in Mississauga. The urns were the size of Kleenex boxes, she said."I thought they were worse than used car salesmen," she said. "It left a sour taste with me."She decided instead to have the three urns buried in a family plot in her father's hometown of Swan River, Man. The cost of digging up the grave was $600 with another $550 for work on the burial plot. In April this year, the three urns were finally placed together in one grave."That industry really needs to be regulated," she said. "They should look after people that are grieving the proper way and not take advantage of people that are grieving."Consumers should feel no shame in shopping around for this service, she said. She added that people who work at funeral homes should be funeral directors instead of professional sales people.Most funeral homes don't readily disclose prices, AG findsThe following are some findings by Lysyk: * Most funeral homes and other operators do not readily disclose prices to consumers. * Funeral-selling practices can still include pressure tactics and the provision of misleading information. * Prices for the same or similar services vary significantly. * All cemeteries are required by regulation to renew their licences annually with the BAO, but not all do. * Between 2016/17 and 2019/20, the BAO inspected only 3.4 per cent of all licensed funeral homes and other operators. * The BAO does not coordinate inspection efforts with public health units and the Ontario labour ministry. * The Ontario environment, conservation and park ministry's monitoring of air emissions from crematoriums is insufficient and inconsistent.

  • Chiarelli shouldn't be banned from city hall, staff recommend

    Disgraced College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli will have severe restrictions placed on how he carries out his official duties for the rest of the term, but will still be allowed onto city hall property, should council accept the recommendations of a city staff report up for discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.After the second shocking integrity commissioner's report on Chiarelli's harassment toward former staffers —  including speaking to women about going braless to work and commenting on their bodies — was presented to council on Nov. 25, elected officials united in renouncing the College ward councillor and demanding his immediate resignation. And they supported a wide range of measures against the councillor.Some were sanctions recommended by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau — in particular, suspending Chiarelli's salary for six months, or three months for each of the two formal complainants. That's on top of the nine months' pay that Chiarelli was docked for his behaviour in three job interviews.The integrity commissioner also recommended that the office of city clerk Rick O'Connor take over the $250,000 annual office budget and all human resource issues in Chiarelli's office — again, a measure that council wholly endorsed. In fact, Chiarelli's corporate credit card was revoked immediately after the Nov. 25 council meeting.> The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council. \- Ottawa city staff reportChiarelli's office will no longer be allowed to spend any money on hospitality. In fact, according to the report, Chiarelli's office had already spent some money on the councillor's annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, but O'Connor will now consult with the medical officer of health to determine whether the party should go ahead during the pandemic.Cannot ban Chiarelli from city hallBut council also wanted staff to look at ways to restrict the councillor's access to city property — a measure beyond what the integrity commissioner recommended."I ask that his seat at the council table be moved so that none of us have to sit beside him," said Coun. Jenna Sudds. "His actions as detailed in the report and the very lengthy appendix is enough to turn one's stomach. It is appalling, and no woman should ever have to deal with this type of behaviour."But city staff doesn't believe it has the authority to ban Chiarelli from city hall — but it can make him sit away from his colleagues at meetings.According to the report, "it is important to distinguish between sanctions that are intended to punish misconduct, and remedial measures directed at preventing a recurrence of the misconduct or providing corrective actions."Council's job is to take the integrity commissioner's findings and recommendations into account — not impose its own punishments on a fellow councillor. Chiarelli is still an elected official and a private citizen, and an effort to keep him out of city hall or other city-owned administrative buildings, community centres or public libraries would be neither feasible nor likely to be upheld by the courts.However, as the College ward councillor has been found to speak and behave inappropriately toward city employees, the staff report holds that it's acceptable for Chiarelli to be kept away from other councillors during meetings, as a remedial measure. "The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council but would provide for the … councillor to participate fully in council meetings," according the report.Chiarelli would have to let the clerk's office know ahead of time if he was coming to an in-person council or committee meeting, when they resume.As well, members of the city's operational staff may request that another person be present in any meeting with Chiarelli, while the councillor's own staff members can opt to have communications with the councillor only through the city's official email system — no text messages, meetings or telephone calls. Council will vote on the report during Wednesday's council meeting, where it will also deliberate on the 2021 budget, changes to the Lansdowne partnership plan and the redrawing of the municipal electoral map.

  • Nurse who left Amber Athwal alone can never practise again, tribunal rules

    The woman who was on duty when a little girl went into cardiac arrest following dental surgery four years ago will never be allowed to practise nursing again. Tasneem Ali was was found guilty of professional misconduct on Tuesday by the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA). Amber Athwal was four years old when she went to Dr. William Mather's dental office in downtown Edmonton with her father on Sept. 7, 2016. After the surgery, Amber was supposed to be closely monitored by Ali. According to an agreed statement of facts entered at the CARNA hearing Tuesday morning, the nurse failed to appropriately monitor the little girl during recovery from general anesthetic and failed to stay with her at all times. The four-year-old suffered permanent brain damage because of oxygen deprivation  "Leaving a room for even a few seconds in the context of a patient recovering from surgery and anesthesia is very, very grave," hearing lawyer Vita Wensel told the panel. "Then when an emergency arose, there were further errors in her response."  Ali admits she did not correctly perform CPR on Amber, failed to call for a defibrillator when the child was discovered unresponsive and did not call 911.  Testifying at the dentist's disciplinary hearing two years ago, Ali insisted she only stepped out of the recovery room briefly and the medical crisis happened suddenly while she was in the room.  Her version of events was disputed by a medical expert who testified Amber might have been left alone for as long as seven minutes in the recovery room before she went into cardiac arrest.  Mather was found guilty of unprofessional conduct and subsequently settled a $26.5-million lawsuit with the family. The terms of the settlement are sealed. Ali did not address Tuesday's hearing but attended the virtual tribunal by camera. "Ms. Ali is a mother and a grandmother," her lawyer Erin Runnalls told the panel. "This was a devastating, isolated incident the way in which the dental practice was set up that led to an unsafe situation for her to practise in." Her client, she said, "has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for her role."  Ali was 66 at the time and had been a practising nurse for 29 years with no previous disciplinary problems.  Amber's father, who filed a complaint with CARNA and insisted it go to a hearing, noted that Ali has never apologized to his family. "It took more than four years for this decision to come, but still we are glad that CARNA is taking this incident very seriously," Raman Athwal told CBC News. "Our family is owed at least an apology or regret from her."  The long road to recovery  In January 2020, Amber underwent a regenerative stem cell treatment in Thailand.  "Three or four months after the treatment, she started showing good improvements in memory, in speech, in physical movement," her father said. "She's able to have more control of her body now."  The treatment was expensive, he said, but nothing is more important than getting Amber well again.  "We need our child back," he said. "That's the main motive." Raman Athwal said the neurologist is encouraged by Amber's progress and wants them to go back for another treatment next year. Amber spends her days doing online Grade 3 studies at home.  "Amber is doing great," her father said. "She's in high spirits. She's a fighter."

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams. The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him.He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun. None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court.The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault. In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties. "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says.Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest.The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish. Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black.Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him. "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday.The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges. The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden. In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. The court's decision not to intervene came in a lawsuit led by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northeastern Pennsylvania and GOP congressional candidate and Trump favourite Sean Parnell, who lost to Pittsburgh-area U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat. “Even Trump appointees & Republicans saw this for what it was: a charade,” Lamb said on Twitter. In court filings, lawyers for Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, had called the lawsuit's claims “fundamentally frivolous” and its request “one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic.” “No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results,” they wrote. Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had offered to argue the case, if the high court took it. Having lost the request for the court to intervene immediately, Greg Teufel, a lawyer for Kelly and Parnell, said he will file a separate request to ask the court to consider the case on its underlying merits on an expedited basis. Still, hopes for immediate intervention concerning the Nov. 3 election “substantially dimmed” with the court's action Tuesday, Teufel said. “But by no way is this over,” Kelly said on Fox News. Republicans had pleaded with the justices to intervene immediately after the state Supreme Court turned away their case last week. The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Just one Republican state lawmaker voted against its passage last year in Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature. Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats. The state's high court said the plaintiffs waited too long to file the challenge and noted the Republicans' staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively. In the underlying lawsuit, Kelly, Parnell and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors. ___ Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mark Sherman And Marc Levy, The Associated Press

  • Woman killed in presumed hit and run in industrial area of Mississauga

    A woman was killed in an industrial area of Mississauga Tuesday night in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run collision.Emergency services were initially dispatched to the scene near the corner of Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.They had been called by a motorist who discovered the woman laying on Tomken Road with life-threatening injuries. The motorist who found her administered CPR and called 911, Mooken said.When paramedics arrived, the woman was rushed to hospital, where she died shortly after. Mooken had no further information about the victim.While investigators cannot "say for certain" that she was injured in a hit and run, they are currently treating the case as one, Mooken said.Anyone with information or dashcam footage that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

  • FBI wanted Meng's border exam report, travel history: CBSA airport manager

    VANCOUVER — A senior manager with the Canada Border Services Agency at Vancouver's airport says the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked for a copy of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's border exam report and her travel history days after her arrest. Nicole Goodman told the B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday that an FBI attache was "very persistent" in trying to get the information and suggested it was "vital" to Meng's bail hearing the next day, but she didn't share it because she wanted to ensure a request was entered through the proper legal channels. Goodman was the chief of passenger operations in charge of 250 staff at Vancouver's airport when Meng was arrested two years ago after her border exam. Goodman said she put requests up the CBSA chain to see if headquarters would approve the FBI request or appoint a contact person for the attache."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else. I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people that maybe somebody might give the information if they're not familiar with the case," Goodman said. Goodman told the court that she doesn't know if the information was ever shared with the FBI. She testified as part of a hearing where Meng's lawyers are gathering evidence to support an abuse of process claim they will make next year. They allege RCMP and CBSA officials conspired to search and question Meng at the behest of U.S. investigators under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Meng's extradition case is ongoing amid media reports that the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a plea deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported last week that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations.There has been no mention of the talks in court as witness testimony resumed.The court has previously heard testimony from some of Goodman's subordinates who screened Meng for nearly three hours before she was informed of her arrest. Goodman wasn't at the airport that day, but she told the court she received updates from those involved.It was typical for CBSA officers to meet with the RCMP before an arrest in order to determine roles and responsibilities. It was also "obvious" to her that CBSA would conduct its exam before the arrest, she said."It's a port of entry, you can't just walk through the border," she said. Goodman did not believe a three-hour exam was lengthy, given that national security concerns had been raised about Meng and Huawei, she said. She also heard from officers that most of the exam was spent "waiting" because the officers couldn't reach any national security specialists for a consultation. Days after the exam, Goodman held a debrief meeting to review how it went. She raised the issue of information sharing because it has been "drilled" into her over the years that CBSA has to be very cautious when working with other agencies. "I remember it vividly," she said. She was sitting across from Scott Kirkland, a CBSA officer who collected passcodes to Meng's devices during the exam. "I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," she said.Kirkland has told the court he realized at that meeting that he may have accidentally passed a piece of paper with those passcodes to the RCMP, which was later confirmed by the officer who collected Meng's electronics. Goodman told the court that she believes the code sharing was "100 per cent accidental," based on Kirkland's reaction and history as an officer. "He's a very upstanding officer."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach.Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match.UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials.“Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday.“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added.Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines:“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu.Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.”At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said.“Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice.Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’”During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.”PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account.Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter.“SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.”Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly.“We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.”Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language.“Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands."Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game.“The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.”The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13.Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused.City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players.Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches.UEFA has designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Restaurants closed, gatherings banned, masks mandatory: Kenney

    Casinos, gyms and dine-in restaurant services are ordered to close and a mandatory mask bylaw has been introduced to help curb the soaring COVID-19 cases in Alberta. On Tuesday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney implemented new provincewide restrictions to help contain the rapid spread of COVID-19. By his side were by Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health; Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation; and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health. “If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds or potentially thousands of Albertans will die. We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen," Kenney said. The new restrictions, which will be in place for at least four weeks, include a ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings, both public and private, which takes effect immediately, along with the provincewide mandatory mask bylaw. Albertans will be allowed to spend time only with those who are in their same household. Anyone who lives alone can still have two non-household close contacts. As of Dec. 13, working from home is mandatory unless the employer determines that work requires a physical presence for operation effectiveness. Caregivers, healthcare providers, childcare providers and co-parenting arrangements are excluded from the rules. Regulated health professionals can continue to operate in-person, including physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens. Retail services and places of worship will be able to continue to operate, although as of Dec. 13 they will be capped at 15 per cent of their fire code capacity. Businesses offering personal and wellness services including hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses will be ordered closed as of Dec. 13. Funerals and wedding ceremonies will continue to be capped at 10 people. On Dec. 13, the sweeping measures that will come into place include the closure of restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes to in-person service with only takeout, delivery and curbside pickup allowed. Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs will be ordered to close.  Recreation facilities including fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas will be ordered to close on Dec. 13. Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks will also need to shut down on Dec. 13 Hotels are allowed to remain open, but must follow restrictions including no spas, pools or in-person dining with room services only. Outdoor recreation is allowed to continue but any facilities with indoor spaces will be closed, although washroom use will continue to be permitted. Schools are slated to continue to operate under the rules announced two weeks ago, with students in grades 7 to 12 homeschooling until mid-January and elementary students continuing to learn in the classroom. The new restrictions come after weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases in the province. For a full list of restrictions, visit alberta.ca.Jennifer Henderson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • New collection of Coal Harbour RCAF base photos found

    Dennis Guertin of Ottawa had been rooting through his late father’s photo collection to assemble some family history of sorts when he found a year’s worth of images from the army base in Coal Harbour. His father, Roland Guertin, was a security guard who worked his way up to being a station defense instructor. He taught jiu jitsu, rifle, machine gun and hand gun shooting, and grenade use. Among the photos Dennis found were dozens of people he doesn’t recognize, so he mailed them to the North Island Gazette to be shared with the Royal Canadian Air Force Museum in Coal Harbour. The small, black and white images revive moments of daily life during World War II on the Vancouver Island base, including serious combat training as well as goofing off or just waiting for a train to arrive. The Coal Harbour base was charged with patrolling for Japanese submarines. It was staffed just four days after the attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941. Perhaps you’ll recognize a face or two? Here’s a selection of the images Dennis shared. READ MORE: Remembering the Forgotten War in Coal Harbour             Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca Zoë Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Island Gazette

  • Canada's junior hockey team cuts players, while opponents deal with COVID-19 virus

    Canada's junior hockey team was minus a few players following a two-week quarantine.Five players were released Tuesday before Canada could get back on the ice to prepare for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton.Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were "unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols," according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond."This is not a hockey decision," Salmond said on a conference call. "This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids."Canada's selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19.The nine international teams, scheduled to arrive in Edmonton by charter flight Sunday, are dealing with coaches and players testing positive for the novel coronavirus.International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel announced Tuesday that he too has tested positive, while saying the Dec. 25 to Jan. 5  tournament will go ahead."Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship," Fasel said in a statement.Any player, coach or support staff who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton's "bubble."Participating countries must conduct their training camps in isolation this week. All personnel will be tested three times over seven days.Another five-day quarantine with daily testing awaits upon arrival in Edmonton. Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said.Canada's first opponent, Germany, will be without forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder. Their federation said Tuesday in a social media post the players contracted the virus.Swedish coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach have also tested positive.Four Swedish players have been removed from that country's roster in the last four days: William Eklund, Karl Henriksson, William Wallinder and Albin Grewe."This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders," Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization's website."This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour. We also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives."Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo reiterated the tournament's safety rules to prevent the spread of infection appear solid because they're modelled on this year's NHL "bubble" in Edmonton.No personnel within the NHL's hub tested positive over seven weeks of playoffs, according to the league."But there's also the situation epidemiologically, what's happening both in Canada, the U.S. and in other countries, so that's something we're keeping an eye on," Njoo said. Canada's 25-player roster will be announced following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday."We're just trying to follow the protocols and make sure we're tight with those things to give us the best chance possible to make sure that we're able to compete in the world juniors," defenceman Bowen Byram said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Donna Spencer, The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentified Swedish coaches Tomas Monten and Anders Lundberg as players and had the incorrect arrival date for the other teams.

  • Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic. At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick. The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000. The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote. LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again. Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19. The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died. Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held. “If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said. National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key. “This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito said Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia. Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

  • Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

    GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”Yeager's death is “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'” Bridenstine said.“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal,” Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young said in August 2006 at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Yeager.He was “the most righteous of all those with the right stuff,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards.Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.“Living to a ripe old age is not an end in itself. The trick is to enjoy the years remaining,” he said in “Yeager: An Autobiography.”“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.“Sure, I was apprehensive,” he said in 1968. “When you’re fooling around with something you don’t know much about, there has to be apprehension. But you don’t let that affect your job.”The modest Yeager said in 1947 he could have gone even faster if the plane had carried more fuel. He said the ride “was nice, just like riding fast in a car.”Yeager nicknamed the rocket plane, and all his other aircraft, “Glamorous Glennis” for his first wife, who died in 1990.Yeager’s feat was kept top secret for about a year when the world thought the British had broken the sound barrier first.“It wasn’t a matter of not having airplanes that would fly at speeds like this. It was a matter of keeping them from falling apart,” Yeager said.Sixty-five years later to the minute, on Oct. 14, 2012, Yeager commemorated the feat, flying in the back seat of an F-15 Eagle as it broke the sound barrier at more than 30,000 feet (9,144 metres) above California’s Mojave Desert.His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer.“What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a December 1985 speech at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.“I was just a lucky kid who caught the right ride,” he said.Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school in 1941. He later regretted that his lack of a college education prevented him from becoming an astronaut.He started off as an aircraft mechanic and, despite becoming severely airsick during his first airplane ride, signed up for a program that allowed enlisted men to become pilots.Yeager shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions during World War II, including five on a single mission. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.After World War II, he became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.Among the flights he made after breaking the sound barrier was one on Dec. 12. 1953, when he flew an X-1A to a record of more than 1,600 mph (2,575 kph).He said he had gotten up at dawn that day and went hunting, bagging a goose before his flight. That night his family ate the goose for dinner, Yeager said.He returned to combat during the Vietnam War, flying several missions a month in twin-engine B-57 Canberras, making bombing and strafing runs over South Vietnam.Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons and wings and the Aerospace Research Pilot School for military astronauts.“I’ve flown 341 types of military planes in every country in the world and logged about 18,000 hours,” he said in an interview in the January 2009 issue of Men’s Journal. “It might sound funny, but I’ve never owned an airplane in my life. If you’re willing to bleed, Uncle Sam will give you all the planes you want.”When Yeager left Hamlin, he was already known as a daredevil. On later visits, he often buzzed the town.“I live just down the street from his mother,” said Gene Brewer, retired publisher of the weekly Lincoln Journal. “One day I climbed up on my roof with my 8 mm camera when he flew overhead. I thought he was going to take me off the roof. You can see the treetops in the bottom of the pictures.”Yeager flew an F-80 under a Charleston bridge at 450 mph (724 kph) on Oct. 10, 1948, according to newspaper accounts.When he was asked to repeat the feat for photographers, Yeager replied: “You should never strafe the same place twice ’cause the gunners will be waiting for you.”Yeager never forgot his roots and West Virginia named bridges, schools and Charleston’s airport after him.“My beginnings back in West Virginia tell who I am to this day,” Yeager wrote. “My accomplishments as a test pilot tell more about luck, happenstance and a person’s destiny. But the guy who broke the sound barrier was the kid who swam the Mud River with a swiped watermelon or shot the head off a squirrel before going to school.”Yeager was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Collier air trophy in December 1948 for his breaking the sound barrier. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 and moved to a ranch in Cedar Ridge in Northern California where he continued working as a consultant to the Air Force and Northrop Corp. and became well known to younger generations as a television pitchman for automotive parts and heat pumps.He married Glennis Dickhouse of Oroville, California, on Feb. 26, 1945. She died of ovarian cancer in December 1990. They had four children: Donald, Michael, Sharon and Susan.Yeager married 45-year-old Victoria Scott D’Angelo in 2003.___This version corrects that Yeager flew an F-15, not an X-15, when he was 79.Tracie Cone, The Associated Press

  • Call for mass testing in South Korea amid rising third wave of virus

    The governor of South Korea's most populous province called for mass testing for coronavirus on Wednesday, as daily new cases centred in the densely populated Seoul area held at levels unseen since the outbreaks began earlier this year. South Korea is suffering a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks, and over the past week new cases have been consistently around 600. The daily tally on Wednesday, at 686 new infections, matched the level posted on March 2, and was the second highest recorded, though well below the 909 confirmed on Feb. 29, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).