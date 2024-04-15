Saskatchewan promises money for Mounties if RCMP can recruit officers

SASKATOON — Saskatchewan and the RCMP have inked a deal that would see the province fund hundreds more officers if Mounties can recruit to fill those positions.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer for Saskatchewan's RCMP, says it’s a game-changer for the force, which has long been understaffed.

She says RCMP were stuck in a loop — Mounties could not fill positions without promised funding, but the province couldn’t commit dollars without having officers on the ground.

At the beginning of this year, Saskatchewan’s officers-per-capita ratio was at its lowest point in decades.

Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman says Saskatchewan would pay for around 250 positions if RCMP can recruit them.

Merriman says $7.7 million has been earmarked for 50 officers in the first year, and it is in addition to dollars dedicated to policing in the provincial budget released last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press