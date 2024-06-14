Saskatchewan teachers agree to binding arbitration for new contract

REGINA — Saskatchewan teachers have agreed to go into binding arbitration with the government for a new contract.

The teachers' federation says having issues of classroom sizes and supports decided by a third-party arbitrator is the best path forward to get a deal.

The move ends all job action, with teachers to resume volunteer lunch supervision next week, following months of classroom disruptions.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan Party government had revised its proposal to have classroom issues be part of binding arbitration.

Federation president Samantha Becotte says including those items gave members assurances their demands would be addressed.

Binding arbitration would take bargaining out of the hands of both sides and give it to a neutral third party to settle the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press