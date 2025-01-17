Saskatchewan weather forecast for Jan. 17
CBC Saskatchewan weather specialist Ethan Williams gives the forecast for Jan. 17 and beyond.
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
A potent cold front will open the door to frigid Arctic air, with some of the coldest conditions in years set to spread across Ontario
It may come as a bit of a shock that Toronto has seen more snowfall than Canada's usual top suspect for the highest accumulation at this point in the winter
UPDATED with latest: Two more people were behind bars today for allegedly setting small fires in Los Angeles as crews continued efforts to contain the major blazes that have killed dozens of people and destroyed roughly 13,000 structures. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna reported there have been 44 arrests so far, 36 in the …
With high property values, catastrophic damage, and lost economic activity, the Los Angeles wildfires could cost up to $275 billion. Here's who pays.
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Several episodes of light snow set to hit Ontario ahead of a potent cold front that opens the door to Arctic air, which will fan out across the region. Some of the coldest air of the season to come
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The windy, flame-fanning weather that put the nation's second most-populous metropolitan region on edge eased up Wednesday as firefighters made significant gains against the two massive wildfires burning around Los Angeles.
Beware changing conditions throughout southern Ontario into the Thursday evening commute
The video, first posted on Instagram, shows Jeffrey Ku and his wife Cheryl gather their possessions to leave their home during the Eaton fire.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic explains when southern Ontario usually sees its biggest drop in temperatures and why.
Firefighters around Los Angeles were preparing on Tuesday to attack flare-ups or new blazes. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning that dry winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “ particularly dangerous situation," indicating that any new fire could explode in size. The warning comes a week after two massive infernos destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people.
The region has experienced one of its driest winter spells on record
Interviews with pilots paint a graphic picture of the struggle to maintain control of their ships amid one of the most intense and complicated airborne firefights in U.S. history.
Travel warnings were issued in northern Ohio as lake-effect snow swept in on Tuesday, January 14, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS said that quick bursts of snow would impact evening commuters by “briefly lowering visibility and creating slick spots on roadways.”This drone footage was captured by Kelly Matter in Painesville.“The snow started coming down at rush hour, causing traffic to become slow,” Matter said. Credit: Kelly Matter via Storyful
Snow whipping off Lake Ontario could make for dangerous driving around Kingston and Belleville Thursday, according to Environment Canada. The agency has issued a winter weather travel advisory, asking people to avoid travel if possible around Kingston and Prince Edward County and to consider changing travel plans in Belleville and Quinte West.The border between the two alerts is roughly Belleville city limits.Timing is at play with the two slightly different messages: blowing snow is expected to
The Auto Fire has burned nearly 61 acres in Ventura, California Monday night and was at 47% containment Tuesday afternoon.
Winds speeds are expected to drop on Thursday, but officials warn threats remain in Los Angeles