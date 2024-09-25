Saskatoon city council to decide fate of proposed downtown shelter Wednesday

If approved, the city-owned property at 210 Pacific Avenue would undergo renovations to accommodate 30 to 40 beds, and offer services like showers, bathrooms and kitchen facilities. (Travis Reddaway/CBC - image credit)

In its last meeting before the approaching civic election, Saskatoon city council is tasked with deciding the future of a proposed downtown shelter.

A dozen speakers are expected to share their thoughts Wednesday on the proposed "enhanced emergency shelter," which has been a source of controversy in weeks.

"This has been a difficult discussion," Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark said Wednesday morning, urging presenters to be respectful.

"It comes along with some fear and concerns."

The shelter, to be located at 210 Pacific Ave., would have 30 to 40 beds and offer 24-hour access and three meals a day to clients, along with support for addictions, mental health, and wellness, and services to help them transition to long-term housing.

It would be run by the Mustard Seed, a faith-based organization that runs similar facilities in other cities.

If approved, the site would be for "temporary use for up to 18 months" and require $250,000 for renovations, with the funding coming from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, the city says.

Last week, the city announced increased safety plans for the shelter, drawing mixed reactions from community members.

A similar shelter was proposed in the Sutherland neighbourhood, but was scrapped when city council decided in February that any future emergency shelters must be at least 250 metres away from any elementary schools.

The city later identified 210 Pacific, a former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building that is city-owned, as a potential site. It held neighbourhood information sessions on the proposal earlier this week.