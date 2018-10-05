Saskatoon hosts Pride organizers from around the world

People from as far away as Africa, Europe and South America have gathered in Saskatoon for the 2018 Interpride World Conference.

Pride associations from around the world are here until Sunday to talk about next year's pride events.

"We talk about all things Pride," Krystal Nieckar told Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski. "How to make Pride more inclusive, how to make Pride accessible for everyone and how do we share Pride across the world."

One major focus of this year's conference is the inclusion of First Nations cultural practices.

Jack Saddleback, cultural co-ordinator with OUTSaskatoon and a conference presenter, said there is Indigenous engagement at all stages of the conference.

"We are going to be offering Pride organizers from around the world some insights how they can meaningfully engage Indigenous folks in their own Pride organizing throughout the year," Saddleback said.

Throughout the conference there will be a cultural room with Two Spirit elders and they have set up a teepee that represents Indigenous people reclaiming their space.

They'll also have a workshop entitled Queer-lonialism.

It is described as a "deep-dive into cultural differences and intersectionality as it presents a historical look at colonialism and the intergenerational effects on the Indigenous peoples of Canada."

At the end of the workshop there will be a discussion on the current climate within the queer community for Two Spirit people.​

Nieckar said it is important to showcase the fact Indigenous people are a huge part of Saskatoon and Saskatchewan.

"In Canada the movement of reconciliation and decolonization is coming forward," she said. "It's about time they take their space back."

Saddleback said these can be uncomfortable conversations, but they are necessary.

"Even though it can be uncomfortable, at the end of the day there is goodness that is going to be coming out of that discomfort."

The conference runs until Sunday.