Saskatoon man spends his 51st birthday at the dump and here's why

Saskatoon's Jay Wilson loves bicycles.

"I am just mad about cycling," he declared in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Wilson's 51st birthday celebration this past Sunday certainly backs that claim.

Wilson is a volunteer with the Bridge City Bicycle Co-op, a group that has partnered with the City of Saskatoon and works to steer old bicycles away from the landfill.

No better way to spend a birthday

The co-op collects bikes on Sundays, and so on his birthday, Wilson donned his protective gear and got to work looking for bikes in the trash heaps out at the landfill.

"This is my way of trying to give back," Wilson said.

Bridge City Bicycle Co-op has been running this project since January of 2017, setting out with an ambitious goal of rescuing some 2,000 bicycles from the landfill each year. When Wilson first began working with the co-op to rescue bikes from the landfill, he said he was shocked.

"I just can't imagine parting with my bikes," he said, explaining it was hard to understand why some people were trashing their goods. "There were a few times that I am like, 'Hey, this is a better bike than I am riding.'"

Wilson, an education professor with the University of Saskatchewan, is a year-round cyclist and said it is an honour to be part of an organization that is able to save good bikes from the crusher and "get them into people's hands."

Big haul

For people who know him, Wilson said his birthday decision made perfect sense. Others found it strange, perhaps because they view the landfill differently from Bridge City Bicycle Co-op volunteers, he said.

"They think of it as a place to get rid of stuff whereas we look at it as a place to bring stuff back."

Volunteers found 20 bicycles that day that were essentially ready to put back on roads, he said. For Wilson, it was a happy birthday indeed.