Saskatoon police say at least 10 GPS devices still unaccounted for after man accused of illegal tracking

Saskatoon Police Service expect there could be more GPS trackers like this one still planted on vehicles in Saskatoon and the surrounding area. (Saskatoon Police Service - image credit)

A Saskatoon man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly planting GPS trackers on vehicles in and around Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say Marty Schira, 46, is facing 36 charges: several each of harassment, intimidation, mischief, fraudulent use of a computer system and fraudulent concealment of a computer system. Police say each tracker located results in at least an additional five charges.

Police say that in each of the seven cases of trackers discovered on vehicles so far, the devices have been found underneath the vehicle, inside the rear, driver-side fender wall, near the tire.

Police believe there are at least 10 more trackers still out there, though the number could be higher.

"We don't know," Staff Sgt. Brett Maki said when asked how many.

"That's why we're trying to enlist the public's help in trying to recover these before they all die, the chargers lose their energy from the batteries. We'd like to recover as many as we can."

The trackers are installed with magnets, wrapped in black tape and will look out of place, Maki said. If people are not sure where to look, Maki suggested taking their vehicle to a mechanic.

Saskatoon police say that in all cases so far, the GPS trackers have been located inside the read fender on the driver's side. (Saskatoon Police Service)

The investigation began on Sept. 6, 2024, after a citizen reported having found two GPS trackers on his vehicle.

It led officers to search an apartment in the 2000 block of 20th Street West, where officers found more trackers.

Maki said the trackers are owned by a subscription-based company and that's how officers learned there are additional trackers allegedly under Schira's name.

Maki said Schira knows some of the people who were being tracked, but not others.

He added that similar issues with people's locations being tracked have been reported before, but not to this extent.

Maki said it is not illegal to own such trackers, but that Schira is alleged to have been using them unlawfully.

GPS tracker technology has pros, cons

University of Manitoba computer science professor David Gerhard said there are both beneficial and nefarious uses for trackers. He gave examples like people using trackers to follow their vehicles or possessions in case of theft, or for safety if they are hiking in the backwoods, as positives.

"But, of course, if you take one of these little boxes and put it on somebody else's vehicle instead of your own vehicle, then you can know their location without their consent," he said.

"And that's a bad thing."

Gerhard said that with some trackers that use cellular networks, like Apple Airtags, people with Apple phones or certain apps can be notified if a tracker is nearby and moving when they do.

Other trackers that use satellite signals do not have similar notification forms, he said.

Trackers like these have been found in the fenders of seven vehicles in and around Saskatoon. The man accused of planting them is facing 36 charges because of it, including harassment and intimidation. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Schira previously convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping

In May 2004, Schira pleaded guilty in a Calgary provincial courtroom to sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Schira abducted a woman at gunpoint as she was walking in her hometown of Rosetown, Sask., in June 2003.

Court documents say Schira drove her to Calgary, sexually assaulting her both in his vehicle on the way to the city and inside his apartment.

He was originally sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, later that year, the Alberta Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to 13 years.