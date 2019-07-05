'Sasky boys' bring Stanley Cup home after NHL championship win

It was a party bus that hockey families all over Canada likely dream of riding on.

St. Louis Blues player Brayden Schenn, his father Jeff Schenn and a group of family and friends climbed on the bus with the Stanley Cup in tow after a press event in Saskatoon on Friday afternoon.

The Blues' postgame victory song, Gloria by Laura Branigan, blared from the speakers as they climbed in and drove away.

"This is something you dream of as a kid, you know, for a long time," Brayden told reporters on Friday.

"You just kind of wish every hockey player of some sort could experience that. It's an unbelievable feeling."

The private event was held at the Saskatoon Fire Station 1 on Idylwyld Drive, where Jeff Schenn works as an acting battalion chief.

Jeff said he still thinks about the early mornings and weekends he spent at the rink with his sons. Brayden's brother, Luke Schenn, is also an NHL player for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"There's a lot of parents that were at the same rink with me for a lot of years, and after a while it's the boys that have got to take over and they are the ones that have got to do it," said Jeff.

"You dream of it … and you keep dreaming because sometimes it happens and this is like a dream come true."

Earlier in the day, Brayden visited children at the Royal University Hospital.

He said his mom and dad were huge in his hockey career.

Asked what he expects to be drinking out of the Cup Friday night, Brayden said "whatever goes in it, I think, just go at it."

After the Friday celebration, the Cup will go to Regina for a public event on Saturday.

"[There are] three Sasky boys, I'm doing my thing today and then [Jaden] Schwartz and [Tyler] Bozak are teaming up to do their thing together and then they'll have it on their own."

Bozak and Schwartz will be appearing with the Cup at the legislative building from 11:30 a.m. CST.