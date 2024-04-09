Advertisement

Satellite Captures Flashes of Lightning as Storms Hit Southern Plains

Storyful

Satellite imagery captured flashes of lightning as thunderstorms rolled across southern states on Tuesday morning, April 9.

This timelapse imagery posted by the Colorado-based Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere depicts the period from about 7 am to 9:50 am.

The storms were expected to persist through the day, bringing moderate to heavy rain to various parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful