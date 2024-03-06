Satellite Captures Storms Swirling Toward Southern California

Satellite imagery captured a storm system swirling toward the coast of southern California on Wednesday morning, March 6.

The timelapse video depicts the period from about 7:30 am to 11:30 am local time.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said rain would spread inland from the coast through the afternoon and evening, while weather officials in Los Angeles warned of heavy showers, minor flooding, and the potential for landslides up to 8 pm. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful