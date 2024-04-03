Satellite Imagery Captures Storm System Sweeping Over Eastern US

A storm system bringing an array of severe weather moved towards the eastern United States, satellite imagery captured by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) between April 2 and 3 showed.

CIRA said the system would bring “everything from blizzard warnings to a chance of severe weather.”

The National Weather Service said that heavy rain and severe thunderstorms were forecast to impact portions of the East Coast on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds and hail. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful