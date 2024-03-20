Satellite Imagery Captures Tropical Cyclone Neville Off Western Coast of Australia

Satellite imagery captured Tropical Cyclone Neville swirling off the northern coast of Western Australia on Wednesday, March 20.

Timelapse footage captured on Wednesday by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the cyclone moving over the Indian Ocean near the northwestern coast of Australia.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Tropical Cyclone Neville is not expected to impact mainland Australia and will weaken by the weekend. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful