Satellite Imagery Shows Hurricane Milton Making Landfall

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on the night of October 9.

Satellite imagery released by Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a timelapse of the storm hitting Florida’s west-central coast on Wednesday night.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a category three storm, with sustained winds of 78 mph, wind gusts of 97 mph, and maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful