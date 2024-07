Before and After Satellite Imagery Shows Israeli Strike on Yemen Port

Before and after satellite imagery showed the destruction caused by an Israeli strike on a key port in Hodeidah, Yemen, on July 20.

The strike was carried out in retaliation for a drone attack on Tel Aviv by Houthi forces, also known as Ansar Allah.

Six people were killed and 87 others injured, according to the Houthi-affiliated Almasirah Media Network. Credit: Maxar via Storyful