Satellite Imagery Shows Powerful Storm System Hitting US East Coast

Satellite imagery shows a “powerful storm” drenching much of the United States east coast on December 17.

In footage shared by Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), storm clouds and lightning can be seen swirling over South Carolina and North Carolina, as the cell makes its way towards Virginia and the capital.

The system walloped the Carolinas on Sunday afternoon, with more than nine inches of rain recorded in South Carolina’s Georgetown.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood emergency in Georgetown on Sunday night, urging locals to seek higher ground and avoid floodwaters.

A flood watch was in place for parts of New Jersey, as the storms moved further up the coast on Sunday night. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

