Satellite Imagery Shows Severe Thunderstorm Trekking Across Arctic Circle

Satellite imagery captured severe storms trekking over northwestern Alaska on Thursday, June 27,

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Noatak on Thursday, warning of 50 mph wind, and possible quarter-sized hail.

The NWS also warned of heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) released this footage showing the severe storm moving along the Alaska coast. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful