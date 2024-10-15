Satellite Imagery Shows Wildfires Burning in Western US

Satellite imagery shows wildfire smoke accumulating in parts of the western United States on October 13, with over a dozen active fires burning in Idaho alone.

Footage captured by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University, shows pyrocumulus clouds emanating from some of the active fires.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 13 active fires have burned through almost 500,000 acres of land in Idaho as of October 14. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful