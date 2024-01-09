Satellite Imagery Shows Winter Storms in Parts of Southeast

A large winter storm system has unleashed blizzard conditions across parts of the southeastern United States on Monday, January 8.

This satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the system moving over parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

The National Weather Service warned of damaging winds, heavy snow, dangerous blizzard conditions and significant flooding for large parts of the eastern and southern states.

The system was expected to persist through to Tuesday night. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

