Satellite Images Show 'Abundant' Fires Across Brazil

Wildfires in the Amazon and other parts of Brazil have prompted an air-quality emergency in several urban centers, with the country’s president blaming illegal burning activity.

President Lula da Silva said around 3,000 firefighters had been deployed, and said “no fires” with natural causes had been detected. “There are people setting fires illegally,” he said on X.

Reporting on August 26, Agencia Brasil said 2.5 million hectares of Amazon rainforest had been burned since the start of the month.

The Federal District Government issued an orange alert due to the smoke that had reached Brasilia. Other cities, including Brazil’s biggest, Sao Paulo, have also been affected.

Satellite imagery here was released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), who said it showed “abundant fires”. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful